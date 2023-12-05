Fact Check: Trump Shared a Truth Social Post with an Article Saying, 'Trump Dictatorship Is Increasingly Inevitable'?

Claim:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump shared a post advocating his reelection on Truth Social that linked to a Washington Post article headlined, "A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending."

Rating: True

On Dec. 4, 2023, the X account Republicans Against Trump, among others, reported that former U.S. President Donald Trump had posted a link on Truth Social to a Washington Post op-ed headlined, "A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending."

Donald Trump just posted a link to a Washington Post article titled, “A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending.” He is telling us exactly what he plans to do. Wake up America! pic.twitter.com/FIxccEg5un — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 4, 2023

It is true that on Dec. 4, Trump "ReTruthed" (as reposting is called on the Truth Social social platform) a post by @MillsforFlorida, the official account of U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., advocating Trump's reelection and prominently linking to the aforementioned Post opinion article about an "increasingly inevitable" Trump dictatorship:

Trump shared a post linking to an article about an "inevitable" Trump dictatorship.

(@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

In a nutshell, the op-ed article argues that if Trump were reelected in 2024, the odds are "pretty good" that his presidency would turn into a dictatorship. We will not attempt to assess that argument here.

Was Trump aware he was sharing content claiming his presidency would likely turn into a dictatorship? Snopes has reached out to Trump's presidential campaign for comment and will update this article if/when we learn more.

“Opinion | A Trump Dictatorship Is Increasingly Inevitable. We Should Stop Pretending.” Washington Post, 30 Nov. 2023, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/11/30/trump-dictator-2024-election-robert-kagan/.