Fact check: Trump's campaign page has control over his designation as 'political candidate'

The claim: Facebook changed Trump's official page title from 'President' to 'Political Candidate'

While Joe Biden has been declared president-elect after securing a majority of electoral votes following wins in key states, President Donald Trump and some of his supporters have not accepted the election results and remain hopeful that he somehow has a path to victory.

Many supporters are criticizing Facebook, claiming the platform removed Trump's title of "President" on what many describe as his "official" Facebook page and downgraded it to "Political Candidate."

A screenshot of the page in question, with the title "Political Candidate," has been posted online by many users. Others are sharing an article from Outsider, "Donald Trump’s Official Facebook Title Allegedly Changed from ‘President’ to ‘Political Candidate.'"

"The platform that decides what is fake or not has just removed the title of President from the President Donald Trump’s Facebook page?" wrote one user.

"This is disturbing. Facebook removed the title of 'President' from Donald Trump and designated him as 'Political Candidate.' Trump is still president and, no matter what happens, will remain so until Inauguration Day," tweeted conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza.

USA TODAY reached out to Outsider, a Facebook user and D'Souza for comment.

Facebook did not change Trump's page title

The page that everyone is referring to is actually the Trump campaign page, which lists its page name as Donald J. Trump.

The presidential Facebook page, which is subject to government archiving, has the page name President Donald J. Trump and describes Trump as a "government official." That page hasn't been updated since May 2018.

A search on Wayback Machine, an initiative of the Internet Archive, shows that Trump's campaign page listed him as "Political Candidate" as far back as July 2019.

In February 2016, archives show that Trump was listed on that page as a "Public Figure." on Jan. 31, 2017, shortly after his inauguration, and remained that way until at least July 18, 2019.

The archives show that the switch from "Public Figure" to "Political Candidate" wasn't made until somewhere around July 22, 2019.

More recent web archives of Trump's campaign Facebook page from this year – on Jan. 2, Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, both before and after the election – show that Trump was listed as "Political Candidate."

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY via email that page administrators select the designation, not Facebook.

The campaign page's transparency section states that "DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT, INC. is responsible for this page." The page was created in 2009.

Trump's other Facebook page, which uses the page address @POTUS, states Trump is the "45th President of the United States" and defines him as a "Government Official." It was created Jan. 11, 2017.

Our rating: False

The claim that Facebook removed Trump's "President" title on his campaign's Facebook page after the election and changed it to "Political Candidate" is FALSE based on our research. Archived versions of the page show that Trump's campaign page listed him as a "Political Candidate" before the election and a spokesperson confirmed that Facebook did not remove the title.

