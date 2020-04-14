Fact check: Trump's campaign-style video touting coronavirus response omits key details, context

WASHINGTON – Pushing back on reporting that has questioned the scope of his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump played an unusual three-minute-plus video at the White House this week touting his efforts.

As the president stood off stage and smiled, occasionally pointing to the two screens set up in the briefing room, the video ran through laudatory sound bytes from Democratic and Republican governors, an abbreviated timeline of his actions and a number of experts downplaying the potential impact of the virus in the United States in its early weeks.

The video, created by White House staff, was meant as a retort to recent reports that the administration lost time in its early efforts. One of those reports, published by USA TODAY, found the president "squandered" a critical week in March. Another, in the New York Times, found the president was slow to respond to warnings in February.

While the video quotes the governors, journalists and media personalities involved, it omits key context – for instance presenting only the positive responses from governors while ignoring the criticism.

The video did little to address a central question raised by the coverage: Whether the administration moved too slowly in February. A video timeline that highlights the president’s words begins March 2. By then, the virus had already killed more than 3,000 people, most in China, according to the World Health Organization.

Here's a look at some of the claims posed by the video, and the context.

The claim: Media "minimized" the risk of coronavirus "from the start."

The video includes clips from experts interviewed on national television in January to suggest the media downplayed the risk of the virus.

In one, Jennifer Ashton, chief medical correspondent for ABC News, said on Jan. 25 that "people should be more concerned right now with the flu in this country." In another, David Agus, a CBS News contributor, predicted Feb. 8 that "coronavirus is not going to cause a major issue in the United States."

Responding to the White House video, Agus tweeted on April 13 that he based his assessment partly on his understanding that the U.S. has "the best epidemiology teams" in the world. "I was wrong to accept this as fact," he added, "and have learned to question not trust."

As in much of the video, the selected clips are accurate but leave out other sound bytes in which experts on the same networks stressed the danger. On the same day of Ashton's interview, ABC News described the coronavirus as a "growing medical nightmare" and a " dangerous new disease," transcripts show. On the same day Agus delivered his prognosis, CBS ran a story about the first U.S. citizen dying of the virus.

The implicit message in the video is that the media did not take the threat seriously while Trump did. But the president was using nearly identical language at the time to describe the virus. On Feb. 28, a month after the ABC News clip, Trump used a campaign rally in South Carolina to slam media "hysteria" and describe criticism of his response as a "hoax."

He also compared the potential impact of the virus to the seasonal flu.

Trump mentioned that "35,000 people on average die each year from the flu. Did anyone know that?" He continued: "So far, we have lost nobody to coronavirus in the United States. Nobody. And it doesn't mean we won't, and we are totally prepared. It doesn't mean we won't, but think of it, you hear 35,000 and 40,000 people and we have lost nobody, and you wonder (why) the press is in hysteria mode."

#FireFauci: President Trump retweets a call for Dr. Anthony Fauci's dismissal More

The claim: Fox sounded an alarm.

Trump's video featured a clip from Fox News personality Sean Hannity interviewing Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In the Jan. 27 interview, Hannity asks Fauci if "this a moment where maybe countries put politics aside" and help contain the spread of the virus.