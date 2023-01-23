Fact check: TV station tweet about gas stoves and cardiovascular events is fabricated

The claim: TV station reported gas stoves increase risk of cardiovascular events

A Jan. 17 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows what appears to be a tweet from Albuquerque, New Mexico, news station KOB 4.

"A new study published found that homes with gas stoves have a 47.3% increased risk of cardiovascular events," reads the purported tweet. "They also found that gas stove usage jumped enormously in 2020."

The post received dozens of shares, while another iteration of the claim posted on Facebook garnered more than 400 shares before it was deleted. Similar images were also posted on Instagram.

Many social media users made comments that connected the purported tweet to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Oh it's the gas stove causing all the deaths now," reads one comment. "There's me thinking it was from the vax. I do love to keep informed of the up to date news. Thank you government. Your (sic) the best!"

Our rating: Altered

The tweet is not authentic, according to a KOB 4 producer. It appears to be a modified version of an authentic tweet about a study connecting gas stoves to childhood asthma.

Tweet altered to include heart health connection

The purported tweet was not posted by KOB 4, Jonathan Fjeld, the TV station's digital producer, told USA TODAY.

The image may have been altered from an authentic tweet from the TV station about gas stoves and asthma, he said. The authentic tweet and altered image both show a picture of a gas stove burner overlaid with a KOB 4 chyron that says "The hidden health risks."

However, the authentic tweet text says "a study published in late 2022 found 12.7% of childhood asthma cases are linked to homes with a gas stove."

The TV station's reporting on the study doesn't mention heart health, nor does the study itself.

Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai researchers say heart attack deaths have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contrary to viral claims that suggest the increase is caused by COVID-19 vaccines, a press release from the institute states the increase in heart attack deaths tracks with "surges of COVID-19 infection."

The press release also states the spike in deaths could be related to "psychological and social challenges associated with the pandemic, including job loss and other financial pressures that can cause acute or chronic stress leading to cardiac disease."

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

The altered tweet was also debunked by Australian Associated Press.

Our fact-check sources:

