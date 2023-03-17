Fact check: Was Tyler Doyle awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge?

The South Carolina Department of National Resources investigated the possibility that Tyler Doyle’s disappearance may have been connected to a past brush with law enforcement, records show.

The documents released Thursday as part of a Freedom of Information Act request are the first official confirmation that investigators seriously considered whether the disappearance was intentional.

State and local authorities looked into every part of Doyle’s life to determine what might have happened to him. There were even questions about a past charge of attempted murder.

In 2020, Tyler and his father, Brian Doyle, were charged with attempted murder. “The case never went anywhere because the victims never made a court appearance,” according to a report by S.C. DNR investigator Kevin Pardue.

The Sun News has been unable to confirm other details about that 2020 arrest or charges.

The report details difficulty finding the information and a mugshot of Tyler Doyle. Floyd said an agent finally called a defense attorney who represented Doyle to confirm there were charges, that the charges were “dismissed and expunged,” according to a Feb. 9 report.

Water temperatures were 39 degrees with air temperatures at 50 degrees on the afternoon of Jan. 26, when Doyle was out hunting ducks off the Little River jetties.

“With all the many super sleuths out there on the internet and the many tips and stories I have listened to, I still at this point do not have any information that would lead me to any other conclusion other than that Tyler Doyle is drowned in a boating accident and has yet to be located,” state Department of Natural Resources lead investigator Ronnie Floyd concluded in a Feb. 9 report.

Floyd’s narrative was included among a trove of information released to The Sun News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Tyler Doyle’s criminal record consisted only of a traffic violation and wildlife charge, according to a supplemental report by S.C. DNR investigator Kevin Pardue.