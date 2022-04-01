Fact check: Ukrainian jet tore off road sign during 2020 exercise, not Russian invasion

The claim: A Ukrainian plane tore off a road sign while flying low to avoid Russian radar

Images circulating online show a collision with a road sign that's a bit outside your normal fender bender – it involves an airplane.

"Wow, Ukrainian pilots fly their jets so low to avoid Russian radar that their turbines even suck in road signs," reads the caption of a March 28 Facebook post.

The post includes two pictures. The first appears to be a screenshot of a news broadcast featuring an airplane with a lower section circled. The second photo shows a close-up of a bent blue road sign stuck to the plane.

Similar versions of the post also gained traction on Twitter, with one post accumulating thousands of likes and retweets within three days. However, they're circulating out of context.

The images are real and depict a Ukrainian military plane that tore off a road sign. But the incident happened as the pilot was landing during a military exercise in 2020, two years before Russia invaded Ukraine. Independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the claim.

Image depicts 2020 incident

The chyron depicted in the first picture is from Ukrainian news channel TCH.

On Aug. 27, 2020, the network posted a broadcast on YouTube about a Ukrainian fighter jet hitting a road sign as it landed. The broadcast features the same image seen on social media.

The international Kyiv-Chop highway, which connects Ukraine and Hungary, had been converted into a temporary airfield for combat aircraft, according to a Google translation of the video description.

The second image featured in the posts was posted on Facebook on Aug. 28, 2020, by journalist Dylan Malyasov of Defence Blog, a website that shares international military news. Malyasov also shared videos of the aircraft landing on the highway.

Reporting on the event, Ukrainian broadcaster Kanal 5 wrote that 12 aircraft took part in the military exercises in the region of Rivne, according to a Google translation of the article. The exercises were aimed at training pilots "in the event of a large-scale enemy invasion," according to the translated article.

U.S.-based outlets also reported on the incident. Business Insider noted road signs and lamp posts were removed from the area around the temporary airfield in the days leading up to the exercises.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a Ukrainian plane tore off a road sign while flying low to avoid Russian radar. The image was taken in August 2020 as a Ukrainian jet tore off a road sign upon landing on a highway during a military training exercise. The image is unrelated to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Our fact-check sources:

