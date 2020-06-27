Fact check: US government sent ventilators to Navajo Nation, despite claims otherwise

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, center, and Isaiah Tsosie, right, an office specialist with the Coyote Canyon chapter, move fresh food off a truck to be distributed to community members at a food distribution point before the start of a weekend long curfew, in Coyote Canyon, N.M., on the Navajo Nation on May 15, 2020. All businesses including the 13 grocery stores on the reservation were closed during the weekend long curfew to combat the new coronavirus pandemic. The Navajo Nation has been one of the hardest hit areas from the COVID-19 pandemic in the entire United States.

The claim: The U.S. sent ventilators to Russia but not to the Navajo Nation.

Recently a claim was made that the United States sent ventilators to Russia, but not to the Navajo Nation.

One Facebook user shared a post May 23 writing “Thought for the day: why did we send ventilators to Russia but not the Navajo Nation?”

That post was shared more than 37,000 times on Facebook and had many comments. The Facebook user did not respond to a request to comment from USA TODAY.

Other posts on social media have also asked the same question: Why is the United States sending ventilators to Russia but not helping Americans in the Navajo Nation?

Did the United States send ventilators to Russia?

Yes. The United States has sent a total of 200 ventilators to Russia.

On May 21, the United States delivered 50 ventilators to Russia as part of a $5.6 million humanitarian aid package, according to NPR, and the remaining ventilators were delivered June 4.

A State Department spokesperson told CNBC on May 20 that the sending of medical aid to Russia was to improve relations between the two countries, as their relationship has been strained following the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the meddling in the 2016 election.

Ambassador John J. Sullivan said in a May 21 video that it is the first of a total of 200 “much-needed U.S.-manufactured ventilators to save lives here in Russia.”

Sullivan said the United States and Russia has provided assistance to each other in the past and has no doubt they will continue to help each other. “Particularly in times of crisis,” he said in the video, “we must work together.”

Russia had the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with the United States being first, and Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted assistance May 7 from President Donald Trump.

“Up to 20 percent of all COVID-19 patients are expected to require at least supplemental oxygen,” a notification from the U.S. Agency for International Development. “The most-critical patients require intensive care and assisted ventilation. The U.S. Government is responding to requests from national governments to support the highest-level care, as they are currently underprepared to save the lives of these patients."

Did the United States not send ventilators to the Navajo Nation?

No. This part of the claim, which has gone viral on social media, is false.

Joshua Barnett, public affairs specialist for Indian Health Services, confirmed to USA TODAY that the Navajo Nation received 50 ventilators from FEMA on April 9.

A White House briefing issued May 5 also states that the Trump administration has provided relief to the Navajo Nation with the delivery of ventilators, as well as the deployment of two Disaster Medical Assistance Teams and the construction of three 50-bed medical stations.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told ABC15 that getting those ventilators was not easy, however. He said he has watched other states continue to receive federal help as his nation has struggled with the coronavirus.

“Don’t get me wrong,” said Nez, “we’re grateful for what we’re getting. It could have been a lot quicker, but it’s enough.”

Nez said the ventilators went to the Indian Health Services, and they also received rapid test kits and PPEs, some of it coming in from the strategic national stockpiles.

Navajo Nation hit hard by COVID-19

The Navajo reservation, spanning parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, is larger than the state of West Virginia and had the highest COVID-19 rates in the U.S., according to Dominick Clichee, an epidemiologist at Tsehootsooi Medical Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona, in an article from ABC News.

The Navajo Nation, with a population of more than 173,000, has a higher per capita testing rate than any state in the U.S. and many countries worldwide, Nez told the Salt Lake Tribune. He said that 15% of reservation residents have been tested for the coronavirus. It also passed New York earlier in May for per capita positive cases.

The Navajo Nation’s cases peaked around April 24, with a steady decline since. In mid-May, 2,400 people on the reservation were infected, and 73 people had died. The Navajo Nation has been flattening the curve since.