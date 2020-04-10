Fact check: US Postal Service will not close in June

The claim: The US Postal Service will shut down by June and be replaced by corporate partnerships.

Amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, an already beleaguered US Postal Service faces a daunting financial situation while rumors spread about the agency’s potential shutdown.

On April 5, a Facebook user shared a post claiming that the USPS would shutter in June. The post, which also describes secret plans by major corporations and the federal government to capitalize on USPS’s demise, has been shared over 250 times.

“All packages and bulk items will now be picked up at your home or place of business by Fed-Ex, the small items will be taken by you to ...Wal-Mart. What? You can't mail packages at Wal-Mart? Not yet....” the post alleges.

Specific claims about how workers will be treated in the prospective layoffs are also made, including that “All the 600+ thousand current employees will be given a one year’s severance package with 1 year’s benefits. Those employed for 20+ years will be given no retirement package.”

The Facebook user did not respond to a request for comment.

The post also cites a Fortune story that details alarms raised by some officials about the health of the Postal Service. “With a negative net worth of $65 billion and an additional $140 billion in unfunded liabilities, the USPS originally expected to run out of liquidity by 2021 without intervention,” the story reads.

“That has accelerated rapidly because of COVID-19. Fewer people and businesses are sending mail because of the outbreak, which could hasten the decline of the Postal Service and close its doors as early as June, officials warned.”

The finances of the USPS and COVID-19

The US Postal Service was already hurting financially before COVID-19 ravaged the economy. The agency, which relies on fees rather than taxpayer funds to finance itself, has seen rising net losses in revenue for over a decade.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the trend, with lawmakers and USPS officials raising alarm. According to reports from the agency, the total volume of mail delivered during the week of March 29 is down a quarter from the same time in 2019. While deliveries of packages were up 11.7% over the same period, the acute losses have raised concerns.

“As the Postal Service continues to spend resources in response to this crisis, the national decline in economic activity has led to a rapid drop in mail volumes and a significant loss in needed revenues, which puts our ongoing ability to provide our vital federal service at risk,” U.S. Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Mail carrier Jasmine Armstrong wears a mask while delivering the mail in Peekskill, N.Y. March 23, 2020. Armstrong says the the postal service supplies gloves and a mask, and she is maintaining the recommended six feet from others in order to avoid being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. More

The price of delivering mail has also risen: The agency is bearing the cost of equipping its workers with personal protective equipment like masks and gloves as they continue to operate amid a global health crisis.

“There is no question that the post office at the national level has put serious effort into protecting the health and safety of workers during this exceptional time," said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents over a third of USPS's 600,000 employees. "But the post office has to fund these provisions out of its existing funding," he cautioned.

“It has become clear that the Postal Service will not survive the summer without immediate help from Congress and the White House,” a March 23 statement from Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Gerry Connolly reads. The press release also notes Postal Service officials have warned that without aid it “could be forced to cease operations as early as June.”

“We will continue to work with policymakers in the months ahead to ensure that Americans have access to the mail during this critical time in our nation’s history," they continue.