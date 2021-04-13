Fact check: The US saw more deaths in 2020 than in 2019, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic

Adrienne Dunn, USA TODAY
·5 min read
Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

The claim: COVID-19 hasn't increased annual U.S. death rates

The first known case of the coronavirus was documented in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Over the past year, the virus has infected more than 88 million people while killing almost 2 million globally, with more than 360,000 of those deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University data as of Jan. 8.

Despite its severity, the virus is politically polarizing, with some prominent elected officials defying health guidelines and railing against mask mandates and other precautions.

Skepticism from some public officials and the lack of a unified response to the coronavirus pandemic has encouraged an onslaught of misinformation and conspiracy theories, which flourish on social media.

One Facebook user shared a post with a screenshot that reads, "The one statistic nobody in the Media Political world, or Health/Medical fields can fudge or lie about, is the number of deaths in the United States.

"In 2019, there was NO Covid-19: The number of USA deaths: 2,854,838. With 2 weeks left in 2020, and a supposedly catastrophic virus pandemic raging the past 10 months, the number of USA deaths stands at: 2,835,533."

The screenshot has two separate listings of "www.cdc.gov..." as supposed citations for the numbers in the claim. However, neither link is fully visible.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user for comment but has not heard back.

Fact check: Satirical post claims Nashville bombing suspect died from COVID

COVID-19's influence on annual U.S. death rates

Each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases a mortality report, which tracks the number of registered deaths for that year, as well as causes of death and other relevant factors like age, race and gender.

The Facebook post says there were 2,854,838 deaths in 2019, which is accurate according to the CDC's final 2019 mortality report.

However, the post's claim about the number of deaths in 2020 is not accurate.

The post was shared on Dec. 26, claiming that with two weeks left in 2020, there were only 2,835,533 deaths recorded in the U.S., despite "a supposedly catastrophic virus pandemic raging the past 10 months."

The Facebook post cited an incomplete link to the CDC's website as its source for the number of deaths in 2020. However, the CDC has yet to release its final mortality report for 2020.

The CVS Health team arrives with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Sivercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crestview, Fla. on Dec. 21, 2020. This was one of the first administrations of the vaccine in the state.
The CVS Health team arrives with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Sivercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crestview, Fla. on Dec. 21, 2020. This was one of the first administrations of the vaccine in the state.

According to the latest update from the CDC's provisional death counts, there were at least 3.2 million U.S. deaths in 2020. These numbers will continue to change before they become final, as new or updated death certificate data is added when it is available.

Additionally, in October the CDC released a report saying there had been an estimated 299,028 excess deaths in 2020 from late January through Oct. 3 — with 66% of those attributed to the coronavirus.

Excess deaths are defined as "the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods."

In a fact check of a similar claim, the CDC told Politifact that the 2020 death numbers are "without a question NOT on par with previous years," and claims that state otherwise are misrepresenting the data.

'A story of darkness and light': As US nears 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, vaccines bring hope for better days

While the final mortality reports for 2020 are not yet available, preliminary numbers show that 2020 is on track to become the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths exceeding 3 million, undoubtedly influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deaths caused by the virus itself are not the sole cause of the year's increase, as the country has also seen more suicides and drug overdoses, in part because of the pandemic.

According to the CDC, there were more than 81,000 overdose deaths in the 12 months ending in May of 2020, marking the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a yearlong period. Overdose data for 2020's full calendar year is not yet available.

Our ruling: False

The claim in the post is rated FALSE, based on our research. Deaths in the United States in 2020 already have surpassed 2019.

While the post has the correct number of deaths for 2019, it incorrectly concludes that only 2,835,533 U.S. deaths occurred in 2020. The total number of deaths in 2020 will not be known for months, but preliminary data shows the year has already surpassed 3.2 million, marking one of the deadliest years in U.S. history, largely influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: The US saw more deaths in 2020 than in 2019

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers are giving Sam Darnold a chance to succeed, fair or not

    Matt Rhule did not name Sam Darnold the team’s starting quarterback during Monday’s virtual press conference.

  • 10 movie stars about to have a major summer, from John Cena to Emma Stone

    Summer-movie season is back and so are big stars on a bigger screen. Here are 10 familiar faces and breakout actors for fans returning to theaters.

  • Will Derek Chauvin take the stand in his murder trial in George Floyd's death? Your questions, answered

    Will the officer accused of killing George Floyd take the stand in the murder trial? We answer your questions about Derek Chauvin.

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher Says 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2 Is "Super Special and Super Real"

    It'll be here so soon! 🙌

  • One Person Dead, Police Officer Injured in Shooting at Tennessee High School, Police Say

    A shooting at a high school in Tennessee left one person dead and a police officer injured on Monday, authorities said. Law enforcement responded to a report of a potentially armed male suspect at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department. When officers approached the subject, shots were fired. A Knoxville police officer was stricken and taken to the UT Medical Center with injuries “that are not expected to be life-threatening,” police said. “One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation,” the statement said. – Officer Involved Shooting at Austin East High School – @TBInvestigation will be the lead investigating agency and provide further information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Hjetzf1vNT — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021 Earlier on Monday police said in a tweet that “multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet.” Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021 The superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, confirmed in a tweet that the district was responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon. “We are gathering information about this tragic situation,” Thomas wrote. Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021 The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families, he added.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • One prominent NFL Draft mock has UK’s Kelvin Joseph as a first-rounder

    Jamin Davis isn’t the only former Wildcat who is generating some draft buzz.

  • More women than men getting coronavirus vaccines

    Experts cite demographic realities of those who were part of the initial rollout but also women’s greater likelihood to seek preventive health care.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

    Millions are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • 'Lost golden city': 3,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Egypt

    The "lost golden city" was once home to King Amenhotep III.

  • William, Harry remember Prince Philip's wit, service to UK

    Princes William and Harry paid tribute Monday to their grandfather, Prince Philip, remembering his wit, sense of duty and barbecue skills. The brothers, who are at the center of a royal family rift, issued separate statements about Philip, who died last week at 99. Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, has arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip's funeral service Saturday at Windsor Castle.

  • 14 Ways to Do Memphis Without Doing Memphis

    You don't have to commit to full-on maximalism to make a statement Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Harvey Weinstein's attorneys say he shouldn't face trial in LA because he's lost teeth and is legally blind

    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers said the 69-year-old disgraced film mogul is also experiencing cardiac issues, back issues, and sleep apnea.

  • ‘The Talk’ Hosts Fire Back at Sharon Osbourne’s Claim She Was ‘Set Up’

    Valerie Macon/AFP/GettyAs it returned to air Monday, CBS’s The Talk spent a full hour reckoning with the on-air tirade Sharon Osbourne launched last month. Host Sheryl Underwood—who endured the brunt of Osbourne’s rage during her March meltdown defending Piers Morgan’s vile implosion over Meghan Markle—opened The Talk by telling the audience, “We need to process the events of that day and what happened since so we can get to the healing... And we will also show you how anyone can become more comfortable with discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.” The show invited Donald Grant, executive director at Mindful Training Solutions, and trauma therapist Anita Phillips to join Monday’s episode.Underwood said she has not spoken with Osbourne since their exchange in March, when she told Osbourne she was providing “validation” to racist views and remarks. She said she has not received a call from Osbourne, but did ignore text messages amid the network’s internal investigation for fear that she was not supposed to communicate with her former co-host. Sharon Osbourne Just Blew Up Her Career Over Meghan MarkleOsbourne has issued a statement in which she said she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist.” She announced her departure later in March.“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she wrote.In the moment when Osbourne grew heated, Underwood said, “I didn’t want to escalate things... because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend. But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry Black woman, and that really scared me. I didn’t want to be that, and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused.”Underwood said that if Osbourne greeted her “warmly and sincerely,” she would return the gesture “because we’ve been together on this show for 10 years. So I want people to understand when you’re friends with somebody, you stay friends.”“I wanted to be an example for every woman that might be on a job somewhere and be faced with something like that,” Underwood said, “but definitely Black women who have to manage not just their own expectations and responses but we have to manage ourselves and we’re a family. Regardless of your background, every day there’s some woman going through something like this.”“I think when you go back and watch what happened in that episode, you will see two Black women walking the same tightrope that Black women are walking every single day in the workplace,” Welteroth added. “As Sheryl said, we knew that we had to stay composed in that situation. Even in the face of someone who was, A, not listening, and B, went off the rails into disrespect.”Welteroth also took a moment to address “the false accusations that are swirling in the press” that she and Underwood “attacked a woman on air and were part of some conspiracy.”The idea that Osbourne was somehow set up, Welteroth said, “is absolutely categorically false. And I think it’s really important that people hear that. Because if you actually watch what happened on that episode, what you will see is two women who were maintaining their composure, their dignity, and a sense of respect every step of the way. And we were not heard.”A representative for Osbourne did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LA woman arrested for keeping $1.2 million accidentally deposited into her account

    Kelyn Spadoni, 33, of Harvey, Louisiana, allegedly refused to return more than $1.2 million she mistakenly received from Charles Schwab & Co. According to Nola.com, the suspect allegedly immediately transferred them to another account. “She secreted it, and they were not able to access it,” said a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Capt. Jason Rivarde. Before receiving the funds, Spadoni had opened an account with Charles Schwab & Co. in January.