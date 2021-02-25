Fact check: USPS investigation disproved claim of backdated ballots in Wisconsin

Eric Litke, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The claim: Postal Service contractor revealed 'MASSIVE Election Irregularities'

Election fraud claims are proving to be the phoenix of social media, rising again and again despite debunking by courts and fact checkers — and the simple fact that Joe Biden is now president.

One such example surfaced in late February when a video originally posted Dec. 12, 2020, on the Students for Trump Facebook page began widely circulating again.

The video — headlined “SHOCKING STATEMENT From USPS Contractor! MASSIVE Election Irregularities!” — shows testimony a former U.S. Postal Service subcontractor gave before a Wisconsin legislative committee on Dec. 11, 2020. A video description asks, “Where’s the investigation?!”

Despite the unusual timeline, the topic is worth revisiting since we now know even more clearly that the claims it lays out don’t held up to scrutiny. And we know there was in fact an investigation already underway at that point.

Fact check: What's true about the 2020 election, vote counting, Electoral College

What we knew at the time

Before we dive in, we’ll note the rating for this and any other post are about what is known at that time. It would be unfair to use information released after the fact to retroactively judge a claim.

But there was also plenty of reason to doubt this particular claim from the start — something we detailed in a fact check published Dec. 5, 2020, about a week before this post first surfaced.

Fact check: Alleged ‘backdated’ ballots wouldn’t have been counted even if USPS claim true

The man shown in the video, Ethan Pease, was a temporary employee with United Mailing Services, working as a route and box truck driver in the Madison, Wisconsin, area. His job was to pick up mail and bring it back to UMS, which then sorted it so he could drive the sorted mail to USPS. That mail included ballots housed in separate bins.

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.

Pease claimed at the hearing, as he had in prior press conferences and a lawsuit affidavit, that a USPS employee told him the day after the election that USPS was searching for 100,000 ballots that had gone missing. He claimed another employee told him Nov. 5 that USPS employees had been ordered to backdate ballots. His allegations were widely shared by conservative media outlets and social media pages.

Our Dec. 5 fact check — rating Pease’s claim as "Missing context" — showed the timeline Pease laid out didn't pass logical muster, given the election laws in place in Wisconsin. Here’s what we wrote:

An array of litigation on absentee ballots in Wisconsin ended Oct. 26 with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling absentee ballots would only be counted if they were returned by Election Day — upholding previous practice. Democrats and other nonpartisan groups had sought changes allowing ballots to be counted if they were postmarked by Election Day, even if they were received later.

So local election workers across the state only counted absentee ballots that were submitted by the time polls closed on Election Day.

The entirety of Pease’s allegations involve actions taken Nov. 4 and 5. In terms of the vote tally, it doesn’t matter what USPS employees did with ballots at that point. No election officials were going to count them. And the entire state had already reported its election results (Milwaukee County was last, about 4 a.m. Nov. 4).

In Madison, where Pease worked, the last election results were reported the night of the election.

What we know now

With the benefit of hindsight, we know the situation Pease described not only didn’t affect the vote totals, it didn’t happen at all.

The USPS Office of Inspector General launched an investigation shortly after Pease first made his claim on the 4chan social media site on Nov. 5. The key findings of that investigation are laid out in a Dec. 14 report that said Pease’s claims were refuted by every USPS employee interviewed. It said no charges would be filed because “all allegations against (name redacted) were false.”

Among the report’s other findings:

  • Pease claimed USPS employees were trying to collect forgotten or misplaced ballots from firms like UMS, and several ballots were found at UMS. Investigators spoke to UMS management and determined no ballots were misplaced there, and Pease had never spoken to anyone at the company about his claims. Investigators also found no evidence that any USPS employees were collecting late ballots at any other site, or that any ballots were mishandled.

  • Pease at various points claimed 100,000 or more ballots were missing. Investigators said, “This allegation involves miscommunication between individuals and Pease's interpretation of a conversation” about news reports of late-night ballot counting. That discussion apparently involved the widely debunked conspiracy theory about a “vote dump” in Milwaukee. The vote tally in Wisconsin jumped in Biden’s favor about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 because that’s when officials finished counting the city of Milwaukee’s absentee ballots. That group of votes largely backed Biden as expected since absentee ballots in Wisconsin lean heavily Democratic, as does Milwaukee as a whole. (That group of absentee votes was also long predicted to be among the last reported because of the volume involved in the state’s largest city.)

  • Pease claimed ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 would be counted. Investigators noted the same thing we did above, that state law only allows votes to be counted if they are received by the time the polls close on Election Day.

Our rating: Missing context

We rate this claim MISSING CONTEXT because it is misleading when taken at face value. This is an unusual circumstance with an old post circulating widely again months later. We rated the original post as missing context, as we knew already in December that any backdated votes wouldn’t have any impact on the Wisconsin vote totals. Now, we also have a completed USPS investigation that confirms the events alleged in Pease’s narrative simply didn’t happen.

Our fact-check sources:

Follow Eric Litke on Twitter: @ericlitke

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: USPS investigation disproved claim of backdated ballots

Recommended Stories

  • Martha Stewart Has Very Complicated Feelings About Me Too

    “I know those people very, very well, and, you know, the man just talks about sex during dinner. That doesn’t mean anything to me.”

  • Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’

    The House Committee on Energy and Commerce convened Wednesday to discuss disinformation and extremism in the media amid not only the COVID-19 pandemic and political and social unrest, but the closure of local newspapers, as well. The committee reviewed what it calls “fanning the flames,” looking into whether the media — and associated disinformation contained therein — plays a part in disseminating extremist information to the public. In a memo submitted ahead of Wednesday’s early-afternoon hearing, Rep. Frank Pallone, who chairs the committee, pointed out that studies have shown most Americans get their news and information from television and radio, not social media. He pointed to topics — like COVID-19 and the 2020 election — he felt were covered inappropriately, and suggested how and why it happened. Also Read: CNN Anchor Asks If GOP Senator Ron Johnson Is in 'Conspiracy Wormhole' (Video) Rep. Mike Doyle added to that at the top of the hearing, saying, “The First Amendment protects the freedom of the press and the freedom of speech and the freedom of speech encourages us to ask tough questions about what is going on in the media, what is motivating the tidal wave of disinformation that is putting the lives of so many Americans, and ultimately, our democracy at risk. Partisanship and polarization in the media has been building for years but these more recent events reflect a frightening escalation.” “For nearly a year, disinformation regarding the seriousness of COVID-19 and effectiveness of precautionary measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing has helped to worsen the pandemic, and those who relied on suspect traditional media sources were more likely to believe COVID-19 conspiracy theories,” Pallone wrote. “Most recently, after months of false claims that the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, amplified and repeated on particular traditional media outlets, the world watched in horror as rioters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election.” Pallone cited media economists’ and witnesses’ theories regarding how disinformation is allowed, even encouraged, to spread: The focus of outlets on revenue above any other mission is coupled with the void left by local publications shuttering. Opinion programming brings in an audience, driving controversy while it fills that void, he explained, citing Columbia professor Emily Bell. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Says He Just Learned That QAnon 'Is Not Even a Website' (Video) The standards of even the biggest, most trustworthy outlets did not escape scrutiny, either. “Finally, traditional media outlets will often cover demonstrably false statements made by politicians and other public figures because they consider them to be newsworthy,” Pallone wrote, piggybacking off the testimony of journalist Soledad O’Brien. “Media outlets also provide a forum for newsmakers and commentators to communicate lies and disinformation. Despite criticism, many traditional media outlets continue to allow for the disinformation in an attempt to follow journalistic standards and present multiple viewpoints on a news story.” Read original story Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’ At TheWrap

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.

  • Fact check: Misleading meme suggests deaths following COVID-19 vaccination are due to vaccine

    A meme posted on Instagram suggests various deaths following COVID-19 vaccination are due to the vaccine. This claim lacks context.

  • Alex Singleton guarantees he’ll break the Eagles single-season record for tackles in 2021

    Alex Singleton guarantees he'll break the Eagles single-season tackles record in 2021

  • The Rioters Hate Voting. Here’s the Only Way to Stop Them From Returning.

    Samuel Corum/GettyThe Senate hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was the blame game to end all blame games: The failure was within the FBI. Or maybe the Army. Or maybe the Capitol Police.But the extremists’ deadly siege of Congress didn’t happen only because individual agencies failed to defend the building, and the riot was not just born of rage or blind allegiance to a defiant candidate. It was an attack on voting—the very heart of American democracy.Just as the pursuit of an impeachment conviction against Donald Trump required members of Congress to regard the former president as “singularly responsible” for inciting the mob, yesterday we asked which agency should be held singularly responsible for the security failures. Those are the wrong targets.First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6They are wrong not because the impeachment failed to produce a conviction—that result was preordained by Republican fealty— or because we should not suss out the security failures, but because the fixation on Jan. 6 in isolation has led Congress, the media, and much of the nation to lose sight of everything else that sparked the “Stop the Steal” uprising. And now, a fixation on which security oversight to blame threatens to take us further away from realizing that the problem has been decades in the making, while we are doing almost nothing to stop it from happening again.The roots of this crisis and where it will lead next are clear to me because I’ve had a front-row seat to this drama for four years. As ProPublica’s voting reporter, I took on an unusual beat for the 2016 election, tracking not the stakes of elections but the process of voting itself: seemingly mundane proceedings like poll worker trainings, county purchasing meetings about voting machines, obscure legislative hearings on voting laws. ProPublica’s idea was to pool 1,100 local reporters to document how the vote played out in the first election after the Supreme Court’s landmark revisions to the Voting Rights Act. Then, in October, the story began to change when Trump, then the Republican nominee, alleged widespread voter fraud.Even after his 2016 victory, Trump continued the charade — sowing the seeds of doubt that would allow him to claim victory in 2020, even if he lost. Today, we connect his motivation with whatever personal demons make Trump unable to admit defeat, but what’s just as important to understand is that Trump had picked up a playbook that was years in the making by his party’s local leaders.The first place I saw that playbook really clearly was in Texas, where I traveled in 2017 to explain how the implementation of the state’s new voter ID law had gone so disastrously the year before. The assumed goal of voter ID was a policy move to make it more difficult to vote as the state’s rapidly changing demographics threatened power long held by white Republicans. But what really made the party embrace voter ID was its power to ignite the base.I was especially struck by Doug Smith, the Republican chair of the Texas House elections committee when voter ID legislation passed. He described how claims of voter fraud first levied after the 2000 election by George W. Bush’s attorney general, John Aschroft, ricocheted in Texas, becoming such an obsession of Republicans that by 2009 Smith concluded no legislative activity could proceed until lawmakers tackled voter fraud fears.After studying Ashcroft’s investigation, which found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Smith tried to craft moderate legislation. He eventually gave up after Tea Party organizing handed Texas Republicans a supermajority in the House in 2011.A few years removed from elected office, Smith understood why his party had gone down such a dark hole. “If you persuade people that you are the party trying to make sure elections are controlled by American citizens, and that the Democrats are doing everything they can to make sure that illegal immigrants can vote by the busload,” he said, “that’s a good position to be in.”And it is.Fomenting anger based on election fraud claims proved effective in states like Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Indiana, where voting laws were debated with increased fury and threats were made toward election officials. And then came Trump. The claims he made in the 2016 campaign aligned him early on with this lineage. Over the course of the 2020 election, Trump took fraud fiction to a new level. I increasingly found myself fielding phone calls from terrified election officials across the country. One Republican election official called me after midnight, a week before November 3, just to talk. She wanted to know what the country would be like after this election. I couldn’t find any words of hope to offer her.I’ve been reminded again and again over the past four years of the major structural forces that made possible what we saw in January. One is the bigger shifts in voting laws that both opened the door to more restrictive voting laws and centralized voter-roll data, which conspiracy theorists and fraud commissions alike misinterpret to spin scary stories of illegal voting that appeal to the base foundations of the country’s ugliest, most racist roots. The other is changes in my own profession, the media itself.The local news outlets my ProPublica colleagues and I worked with during the 2016 election were already husks of their former selves, poorly equipped to debunk the claims of vote fraud by local elected officials like Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. By 2020, many of those journalists had lost their jobs altogether.It is no longer acceptable to pretend that we can cover claims about our election system without resourcing local reporters to examine and explain those claims thoughtfully and with nuance to local readers who understandably do not trust national sources. It is no longer acceptable to ignore the tedious and important work of our local election administrators, who are on the front lines of democracy.As we move forward from the lowest point in modern American democracy, we need to reclaim a common understanding of truth. To do that, we need the journalism that helps voters understand the pivotal events just around the corner, whether bloody or not — from redistricting to legislative election reforms to whether to maintain vote by mail and early voting. That’s why I left ProPublica to join Votebeat, a new pop-up newsroom designed not only to support local reporters in covering voting and elections, as Electionland did, but to create full-time jobs to ensure somebody is doing that reporting.The local and state level, after all, is not just where voter fraud claims began. It was also the early warning system for the Jan. 6 insurrection, with many reports of harassments of poll workers and death threats against election officials. And it is the stage where state Republicans first made national news for revealing their president’s illegal scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Notably, it wasn’t Mitt Romney or a Cabinet member or a White House staffer who recorded and released a call in which Trump abused his power, seeking to falsify an election result. It was a Republican voting official in the state of Georgia.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Two charged with threatening Michigan officials over 2020 election results

    Both men were charged with malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider and fined $1,000.

  • Chiefs unlikely to use franchise tag, transition tag as NFL window opens

    Several teams are expected to use the franchise tag, but the Kansas City Chiefs aren't one of them.

  • Charlize Theron Is Down To Star In Lesbian 'Die Hard' Reboot: 'Sign Me On'

    Speaking to Vanity Fair, the "Bombshell" actor said she's eager to take on a diversified version of the action franchise after a fan suggested it.

  • Biden's COVID-19 task force chief warns anti-vaxxers are targeting Black people

    Conspiracy theorists might be targeting people of color with vaccine misinformation, as Latino and Asian Americans were targeted before the election.

  • Celeb And Billionaire Backers May Be What Finally Pushes Esports Over The Edge

    Sway House co-founder weighs in on esports growth, innovation. For generations, buying a sports team was the ultimate signal of having made it into the upper echelons of the uber-rich. When the LA Clippers went up for sale in 2014, a veritable who’s who of the world’s most wealthy expressed interest in buying the team, from Matt Damon and Dr. Dre to Oprah Winfrey. (Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer ended up buying the team for a cool $2 billion.) In recent years, the playground of the super-wealthy has shifted locations. While you’ll still find these titans paying close attention to the happenings on the basketball court and the football field, the setting has gone virtual. Today’s celebrities and billionaires are placing their bets on esports teams. Exhibit A? Jerry Jones. As the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jones knows a thing or two about purchasing high-profile sports teams. In 2017, he bought a majority stake in compLexity Gaming, a North American esports franchise. The brand has continued its upward trajectory, partnering with beer brand Miller Lite and even teaming up with the U.S. Army for a “Soldier Showdown” tournament series. In 2016, the Kraft family (owners of the New England Patriots) became one of the very first investors in the Overwatch League, an international esports league launched by Activision Blizzard. With 20 city-based franchise leagues, it has brought home game fandom to the esports universe. In 2017, Stanley Kroenke and his son Josh (owners of the Los Angeles Rams) joined in to control the league’s second team in Los Angeles. Also, no stranger to traditional sports, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal also threw his hat into the esports ring when he purchased stakes from NRG esports in 2016. Other notable investors in NRG include former baseball pros Alex Rodriguez and Jimmy Rollins, singer Jennifer Lopez, and legendary DJ and producer Tiesto. While not a household name in the U.S., Alisher Usmanov is one of the biggest names in the Russian business world. As an early investor in Facebook, an owner of stakes in Xiaomi and other telecoms, mining, and media companies, Usmanov is worth over $16 billion. In 2015, he invested $100 million into Virtus Pro. Usmanov invested wisely; the organization has players competing in Dota 2, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Starcraft II, and more, and its former Polish Golden Five CS: GO team is considered one of the best teams in the history of Counter-strike: Global Offensive. For years, esports organizers and players have pushed back against the idea that their events were “just video games” or childsplay. Over time, as events grew larger and attracted the attention of corporate sponsors, that perception has slowly started to change. With teams and leagues now getting backing from big names and huge money, those who have stood behind them are feeling validated...and esports is finally well on its way to being taken just as seriously as traditional sports by the big players in the sports and investment worlds. Photo by cottonbro, from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWith Fan-Controlled Leagues, The Future Of Sports Is Democratized And Digital© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York

    The U.S. military on Wednesday began delivering shots at coronavirus vaccination centers in Texas and New York and announced that service members will start staffing four centers in Florida and one in Philadelphia next week. The expanded vaccination effort came as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with military commanders overseeing the COVID-19 response effort. The Pentagon is ramping up the deployment of what federal authorities say could be up to 100 vaccination teams around the country.

  • FDA releases new data on J&J's single-dose coronavirus vaccine showing it's safe and effective

    The one-dose vaccine was particularly effective at preventing severe illness, according to documents released Wednesday by US regulators.

  • Hilary Duff Designed a Line of Ultra-Cozy Rompers for Moms and Kids — and They’re Selling Out Fast

    Hurry and get your new WFH outfit before it’s gone

  • Election officials defended the 2020 vote. In 2022, they’ll have to defend themselves.

    Secretaries of state will be on the ballot in five of the 10 closest presidential battlegrounds next year.

  • NFL fans could 'regularly attend' games next season: Pittsburgh Steelers part owner

    Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull said he's "personally optimistic" that fans will "regularly attend" NFL games next season. But he cautioned that mask-wearing and player safety protocols will likely remain a part of the sport.

  • First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Offers Advice to Kelly Clarkson Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

    When you’re going through a breakup, it’s natural to lean on friends to give us advice. Kelly Clarkson was able to do one better than that by getting some wise words from none other than First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on The Kelly Clarkson Show. With Clarkson going through a hard time amid her divorce […]

  • Pentagon wades into political minefield in hunt for extremists

    A force-wide 'stand down' following the events of Jan. 6 has some on edge over the risk of alienating conservatives in the ranks.

  • Texas faces 'plumbing catastrophe,' food shortages after devastating storm

    "The water itself, it’s really coming out all yellow," said one San Antonio mom.