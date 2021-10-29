Fact check: Vaccinated people positive for COVID-19 not allowed to attend events in LA

Chiara Vercellone, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: In Los Angeles, vaccinated people can test positive for COVID-19 and still attend events; unvaccinated people denied entrance even after negative test

Some social media users claim unvaccinated residents in Los Angeles are being held to a different standard than their vaccinated peers.

"A person that is vaccinated, but tests positive for COVID, can attend events, etc. in LA; but a person who is unvaccinated and tests negative for COVID, will be denied? This isn't about COVID anymore," reads text in an image shared on Instagram.

The image was liked more than 6,700 times in less than three weeks after it was posted Oct. 7.

Fact check: Image is from Australian refugee incident in 2001

The image is a screengrab from a tweet shared that same day that has accrued more than 1,600 retweets.

In a replying tweet, the user questioned why "testing negative is no longer enough."

But a negative test is enough for unvaccinated people to attend public "mega-events," according to the Los Angeles Department of Health.

The department also told USA TODAY that vaccinated people with COVID-19 symptoms must self-isolate immediately.

More: Fact? Fiction? USA TODAY's experts will check your facts via text

USA TODAY reached out to the poster and Twitter user for comment.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 required to self-quarantine

The Instagram post claims vaccinated people can still attend events even if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

But anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, is required to isolate themselves, according to an Aug. 26 health order from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

The order's description of "diagnosed with COVID-19" includes anyone who received a positive test for the virus or whose health care provider suspects they have COVID-19.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the city's Public Health Department, confirmed in an email to USA TODAY anyone who tests positive must self-isolate. Ferrer said the public health order has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fact check: False claim Indiana State Police offered to hire Chicago officers fired over vaccinations

The order says people must stay in their place of isolation until they are no longer at risk for spreading the virus. They can only go outside to receive "necessary medical care," the order says.

Negative test enough proof for unvaccinated attendees

The Instagram post addresses the requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to attend events in the city.

The guidance for "mega-events," which include any indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees or outdoor event with more than 10,000, is clear: Fully vaccinated people must show proof of vaccination, and unvaccinated residents must show a negative test, according to the city's health guidance issued in September.

Everyone must wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status.

Ferrer confirmed to USA TODAY unvaccinated people can still attend events as long as they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 72 hours before the entry to the event.

She added that many event holders have established on-site rapid COVID-19 testing sites to accommodate attendees who aren't vaccinated or who didn't bring a negative test result.

More: Fact check: Image showing Shatner, Bezos in matching space jackets is altered, not proof of hoax

USA TODAY found no evidence corroborating the claim that unvaccinated people are being denied entry from events due to their vaccination status. No credible news organizations have reported about it, either.

The burden of proof for any factual claim is on the speaker, and no one making this claim provided any such proof.

Fact check: National Guard members would need vaccination to help with New York health care

Social media user @1baddiebri, the tweet's author, commented about her experience attending a mega event on the Instagram post.

"My sister and I attended a concert. Because I was not vaccinated, I had to do a spit and swab test to be proven (sic) that I'm negative," she wrote. "My sister is vaccinated and only had to show her vaccinated card. She could've had COVID but as long as she had that card it didn't matter."

She didn't immediately reply to USA TODAY's request for comment and further clarification, so it's unclear if she was denied entry after testing negative.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that vaccinated people in Los Angeles who test positive for COVID-19 can still attend events, whereas unvaccinated people are denied entrance even after providing a negative test. Public health guidance in the city requires anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who has tested positive or is presumed to be positive to self-isolate and not attend public events. The city's Department of Public Health confirmed to USA TODAY unvaccinated residents can still attend public events if they present a negative COVID-19 test. There's no evidence of residents being denied entry to events due to their vaccination status.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim COVID-19 positives allowed to attend LA events

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mono in Teens May Trigger Multiple Sclerosis in Adulthood, New Study Says

    The research found that a mono infection during teenage years may be correlated with a MS diagnosis after the age 20

  • 4th COVID shot available for immunocompromised people. Will they need one every year?

    “Ultimately, we’re working in an unknown.”

  • Burger King Is Discontinuing This Decades-Old Customer Attraction

    One of Burger King's most popular customer perks is becoming extinct this year, according to the chain's leadership. The King's CEO Jose Cil said in a recent earnings call that the chain will be phasing out its popular paper coupons, which have served to get customers in the door for decades.The fast-food chain, which has slipped to third place behind McDonald's and Wendy's in terms of sales, will no longer offer printed coupons for deals like Buy One, Get One for $1 and 2 for $6. In fact, the c

  • CDC announces stricter definition for lead poising in children

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new and stricter standards for lead poisoning in children on Thursday.Why it matters: The new standard means the number of children ages 1 to 5 considered to have high blood lead levels will more than double from 200,000 to nearly 500,00, according to AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe update lowered the blood level reference value (BLRV) from five micrograms per deci

  • This Antidepressant Might Help Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalizations

    A new study illustrates how the antidepressant fluvoxamine can be a potential game-changer in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

  • From vaccines to testing: What travelers need to know before the new US travel system on Nov. 8

    The White House announced that a new international air travel system will go into effect Nov. 8, allowing entry for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

  • Biden to push Democrats, vaccine mandates, Blackhawks scandal: 5 things to know Thursday

    With his domestic agenda in limbo, Biden will visit Capitol Hill, some unvaccinated adults are leaving jobs and more news to start your Thursday.

  • Yes, We're All Out Here Confusing Our Colds for COVID Again

    Grab some soup and self-diagnose with us.

  • Sydney circus bar set for encore after months of lockdown

    A circus-themed bar in Sydney is readying to open on Monday for the first time in four months, with new staff going through their paces and arcade machines serviced, polished and primed. Featuring luminescent bumper cars, ten-pin bowling and neon flashing classic arcade and virtual reality games, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq has been shut since Sydney locked down on June 26. Assistant Venue Manager Georgia Vaughan found the lockdown extremely tough, as she spent several months stuck at home not knowing when it would be possible to return to her job.

  • Florida COVID update: 562 deaths added to state tally along with 2,021 new cases

    Florida on Thursday reported 562 more deaths and 2,021 additional COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Florida sues Biden over contractor vaccine mandate

    The state of Florida on Thursday sued President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, opening yet another battleground between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the White House. The lawsuit, announced by DeSantis at a news conference, alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law. DeSantis has vowed legal action over federal vaccination requirements and fought masking and vaccine rules implemented by local governments in Florida.

  • Lockwood family devastated by loss after entire family gets Covid

    Lockwood family devastated by loss after entire family gets Covid

  • Breast self-examinations: Are they worth it and what are the signs of breast cancer?

    Breast self-examinations are a surprisingly controversial subject: here's why.

  • Raleigh man credits Duke Hospital workers for saving him from COVID-19

    A Raleigh man said it's because of a respiratory therapist team that he survived COVID-19 and said honoring them for one week is just not enough.

  • Services set for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods

    Services for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods have been set for next month, with eulogies planned by Cindy McCain and retired NBA player Charles Barkley. Woods' wife, Marlene Galan Woods, announced Thursday that a celebration of his life will be held in All Saints Episcopal Church in uptown Phoenix at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Woods was a fixture of Arizona Republican politics for decades and was a top aide to the late Sen. John McCain when he was a congressman, serving as his first chief of staff in the 1980s.

  • NFL Insider on why Mike White is Jets starter, C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis returning | Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley discuss why the New York Jets are choosing to start QB Mike White against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 instead of veteran Joe Flacco. Jeane and Ralph also talk about LBs C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis returning this week and how it will boost the Jets' depleted linebacker group.

  • Germany's COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's coronavirus caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks on Thursday, with over 28,000 new infections, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days - one of the metrics used to determine policy measures - stands at 130.2, up 12.2 points from 118.0 the previous day. New infections have been steadily creeping up since mid-October.

  • Top-rated Ninja kitchen gear is 40 percent off at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

    Early Black Friday deal alert! Ninja's wares are basically like having a chef at home with you—for a fraction of the price.

  • Extreme heat: could it make some parts of the world uninhabitable?

    Another year of scorching temperatures from the Middle East to sub-Saharan Africa and from Europe to the Indian subcontinent has experts increasingly worried. If nothing is done to slow climate change, record-breaking temperatures and deadly heatwaves will only become more frequent and intense, research has shown. "Climate (change) is sort of steroids for the weather. It’s loading the dice to make these sort of extreme events be more common," says Zeke Hausfather, a climate expert at the Breakthrough Institute in California. A recent study found that if the world keeps emitting at the same levels, in less than 30 years time some parts of the Middle East and North Africa will experience long periods of extreme heat of such magnitude that during these times life outdoors will be almost impossible to bear.

  • Florida now has America's lowest COVID rate. Does Ron DeSantis deserve credit?

    The U.S. state with the fewest daily COVID-19 cases per capita is the same one that recently had more than any other: Florida.