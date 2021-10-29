Fact check: Vaccinated people positive for COVID-19 not allowed to attend events in LA

The claim: In Los Angeles, vaccinated people can test positive for COVID-19 and still attend events; unvaccinated people denied entrance even after negative test

Some social media users claim unvaccinated residents in Los Angeles are being held to a different standard than their vaccinated peers.

"A person that is vaccinated, but tests positive for COVID, can attend events, etc. in LA; but a person who is unvaccinated and tests negative for COVID, will be denied? This isn't about COVID anymore," reads text in an image shared on Instagram.

The image was liked more than 6,700 times in less than three weeks after it was posted Oct. 7.

The image is a screengrab from a tweet shared that same day that has accrued more than 1,600 retweets.

In a replying tweet, the user questioned why "testing negative is no longer enough."

But a negative test is enough for unvaccinated people to attend public "mega-events," according to the Los Angeles Department of Health.

The department also told USA TODAY that vaccinated people with COVID-19 symptoms must self-isolate immediately.

USA TODAY reached out to the poster and Twitter user for comment.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 required to self-quarantine

The Instagram post claims vaccinated people can still attend events even if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

But anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, is required to isolate themselves, according to an Aug. 26 health order from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

The order's description of "diagnosed with COVID-19" includes anyone who received a positive test for the virus or whose health care provider suspects they have COVID-19.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the city's Public Health Department, confirmed in an email to USA TODAY anyone who tests positive must self-isolate. Ferrer said the public health order has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

The order says people must stay in their place of isolation until they are no longer at risk for spreading the virus. They can only go outside to receive "necessary medical care," the order says.

Negative test enough proof for unvaccinated attendees

The Instagram post addresses the requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to attend events in the city.

The guidance for "mega-events," which include any indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees or outdoor event with more than 10,000, is clear: Fully vaccinated people must show proof of vaccination, and unvaccinated residents must show a negative test, according to the city's health guidance issued in September.

Everyone must wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status.

Ferrer confirmed to USA TODAY unvaccinated people can still attend events as long as they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 72 hours before the entry to the event.

She added that many event holders have established on-site rapid COVID-19 testing sites to accommodate attendees who aren't vaccinated or who didn't bring a negative test result.

USA TODAY found no evidence corroborating the claim that unvaccinated people are being denied entry from events due to their vaccination status. No credible news organizations have reported about it, either.

The burden of proof for any factual claim is on the speaker, and no one making this claim provided any such proof.

Social media user @1baddiebri, the tweet's author, commented about her experience attending a mega event on the Instagram post.

"My sister and I attended a concert. Because I was not vaccinated, I had to do a spit and swab test to be proven (sic) that I'm negative," she wrote. "My sister is vaccinated and only had to show her vaccinated card. She could've had COVID but as long as she had that card it didn't matter."

She didn't immediately reply to USA TODAY's request for comment and further clarification, so it's unclear if she was denied entry after testing negative.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that vaccinated people in Los Angeles who test positive for COVID-19 can still attend events, whereas unvaccinated people are denied entrance even after providing a negative test. Public health guidance in the city requires anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who has tested positive or is presumed to be positive to self-isolate and not attend public events. The city's Department of Public Health confirmed to USA TODAY unvaccinated residents can still attend public events if they present a negative COVID-19 test. There's no evidence of residents being denied entry to events due to their vaccination status.

