Fact check: Verifying President Donald Trump's alleged failures in office

The claim: America can't take four more years of President Donald Trump's "winning"

On June 12, the Facebook page Ridin' With Biden stated, "We can't take 4 more years of Trump's 'winning,'" then listed some of President Donald Trump's "accomplishments" while in office:

Added $5.2 trillion to the debt

The 10 biggest Dow drops in history

Highest unemployment since The Great Depression

Lowest approval rating of any president in modern history

Ended President Obama's Bull Market

"Not to mention 110,000 deaths and America becoming the epicenter of a pandemic and the laughingstock of the world,” read the caption.

The page did not respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Are these statements true?

Did Trump add $5.2 trillion to the debt?

The $5.2 trillion in additional debt was reported by Newsweek on May 14. The report referenced data released by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan fiscal watchdog firm that charts government spending.

The national debt rose from more than $19.9 trillion from Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, to more than $25.2 trillion in May, Newsweek reported. The Peterson Foundation cited a gross federal debt of $23.7 trillion at the end of March in a June 5 report. By June 9, gross federal debt surpassed $26 trillion, according to the foundation.

USA TODAY confirmed a total national debt over $19.9 trillion on inauguration day and $25.2 trillion on May 14 was recorded by the Treasury Department.

The total national debt is comprised of accumulated deficits — the difference in tax revenue and congressional spending — and off-budget surpluses. The sale of Treasury bills, notes, bonds and savings bonds to the public is also factored into the debt, according to the Treasury Department.

The Peterson Foundation attributed an accumulation of $1 trillion in gross federal debt in just a month to the coronavirus pandemic. In early March, policymakers passed $8.3 billion in emergency funding for public health agencies and vaccine research, the foundation reported.

Most of the national debt is owned by the public, according to The Wall Street Journal. Foreign countries, including China, Japan and the U.K., own nearly 30% of U.S. debt. The Federal Reserve owns almost 12%, which is mostly attributed to Treasury securities bought by the agency to stabilize interest rates during the 2008 financial crisis, the WSJ reported.

The statement that $5.2 trillion has been added to the debt is true.

Has the Dow experienced the 10 biggest drops in history during the Trump administration?

Fox Business News reported that 10 of the Dow's biggest single-day losses have occurred under the Trump administration. The Dow's worst day since "Black Monday" in 1987 happened on March 16, when the Dow lost 2,997 points. Historical losses were also charted this year on March 5, 9 and 12; June 11; Feb. 24 and 27; and in 2018 on Feb. 5 and 8, and Oct. 10, according to Fox Business News.

However, eight of the biggest point gains have also happened within the last two years, Fox Business News reported.

By percentage rather than point loss, none of the top 10 biggest losses occurred during the Trump administration, according to financial advisory news outlet InvestmentNews.

Is the nation experiencing the highest unemployment since the Great Depression under the Trump administration?

The unemployment rate fell to 13% in May from 14.4% in April, The Pew Research Center reported. But it is still up by 9.8 percentage points from February, according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of unemployed people reached 15.2 million between April and May, a reflection of efforts to contain the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the BLS.

Prior to the epidemic, the United States experienced one of the lowest unemployment rates (3.8%) since the post-World War II era, Pew reported. The research firm also stated that unemployment during the "COVID-19 recession" is comparable to rates during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the unemployment rate reached 25%.

It is true that the nation is at its highest unemployment since the Great Depression.

Does Trump have the lowest approval rating of any president in modern history?

Presidents Harry S. Truman and George W. Bush had the lowest Gallup presidential job approval ratings of any president in the post-World War II era, Gallup reported in 2019. Truman's historically low rating dropped to 22% in early 1952. Bush bested Truman by 3%; his lowest approval rating was 25% in late 2008, according to Gallup.