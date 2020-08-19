Fact check: Vice President Mike Pence 'can't wait' to be on debate stage with Kamala Harris

The claim: Vice President Mike Pence said he would not debate Kamala Harris

The claim, posted by Facebook user Dixie DeKalb's account on Aug. 16, contradicts statements by Mike Pence about the upcoming vice-presidential debate in October.

"Pence said he won't debate Kamala!" DeKalb wrote, but there is no reference to when or where Pence purportedly made this declaration.

DeKalb implied she got the information from MSNBC news programming in the post's replies, where she said she "watches the news all day."

"I NEVER watch FOX...Mostly MSNBC," DeKalb explained to a commenter.

USA TODAY reached out to DeKalb for comment.

Will Pence face Harris on the debate stage?

The vice president is looking forward to debating Harris, according to an interview on Fox News.

"I like the matchup. It's on, Sean," Pence told Fox News' Sean Hannity on the Aug. 12 episode of "Hannity."

"I think she is a skilled debater, but I can't wait to get to Salt Lake City and be on the stage with her, to compare Joe Biden's nearly 50 years in public life — the agenda of the radical left, the agenda that she's embraced throughout her political career — with the results of this president and this administration," Pence said.

After hearing about Harris being picked as Biden's running mate on Aug. 11, Pence told Trump supporters in Mesa, Arizona, he's looking forward to debating Harris in October.

"So my message to the Democratic nominee for vice president: Congratulations. I'll see you in Salt Lake City,” Pence said, according to Fox News.

CNN and The Hill also covered Pence's statements.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah, according to USA TODAY.

Our rating: False

We rate this claim FALSE because it is not supported by our research. At least twice Vice President Mike Pence has publicly stated his intention to debate vice presidential nominee Democratic VP pick Kamala Harris on a national stage. This claim is unfounded.

