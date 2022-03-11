Fact check: Video shows 2019 meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

In this article:

The claim: Video shows meeting between Vladimir Putin and South Korean president

In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Koren leader Kim Jong Un for a historic summit.

However, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some social media users began circulating a video of the summit online and claimed it shows a meeting between Putin and the president of South Korea.

"Russian president Vladimir Putin meets with South Korean President," the video was captioned in a March 6 Facebook post. The video was viewed 2 million times in three days.

The video shows Putin waiting on a porch and a man exiting a limousine and approaching Putin. The two shake hands.

The man who exits the limousine is clearly Kim Jong Un.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

Video from 2019 shows meeting with North Korean leader, not South Korean president

A BBC News version of the video is dated April 25, 2019, and captioned "Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un meet in Vladivostok."

The video does not show sitting South Korean President Moon Jae-in or President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.

South Korea recently announced sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows a meeting between Putin and the South Korean president. The video actually shows a 2019 meeting between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Our fact-check sources:

