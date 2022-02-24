Fact check: Video shows Libyan fighter jet shot down in 2011, not Russian plane in Ukraine

The claim: A video shows a Russian fighter jet in Ukraine

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some social media users shared videos from prior armed conflicts out of context.

"REPORTED AS: Ukrainian army shot down a Russian jet," reads the caption of a video shared to Facebook on Feb. 24.

The clip, which accumulated more than 900 views in less than a day, shows a plane falling from the sky and bursting into flames. The same video recently went viral on YouTube and Twitter, where it generated more than 200,000 views.

"Russian fighter jet is shot down by Ukrainian Air Defense," one Twitter user wrote in a Feb. 24 post.

But the footage is unrelated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the posts claim. The video was captured in Benghazi, Libya, more than a decade ago, and images of the same aircraft have previously been misrepresented on social media.

Video is from 2011 in Benghazi

The video circulating online was published on YouTube on March 19, 2011. The Associated Press footage shows a warplane being shot down by rebels over Benghazi, which was attacked by troops loyal to Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi.

"Libyan rebels shot down a warplane that was bombing their eastern stronghold Benghazi on Saturday, as the opposition accused Moammar Gadhafi's government of defying calls for an immediate cease-fire," reads the caption of the video on YouTube.

Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Other news outlets reported the fighter jet was shot down in eastern Libya. A pilot was ejected from the cockpit and residents heard loud explosions while the jet was flying overhead, according to an AP image caption.

“I saw the plane circle around, come out of the clouds, head toward an apparent target, and then it was hit and went straight down in flames and a huge billow of black smoke went up," Reuters correspondent Angus MacSwans said in a March 19, 2011, article.

In July 2020, social media users falsely claimed a photo of the Libyan jet showed an Indian military plane being shot down for violating Nepalese airspace, according to the Agence France-Presse.

USA TODAY has debunked other photos and videos purporting to show the recent conflict in Ukraine.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows a Russian fighter jet in Ukraine. The footage shows a Libyan plane shot down by rebels over Benghazi in March 2011, a decade before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Benghazi, not Ukraine, pictured in video of downed plane