Fact check: Video shows South Carolina truckers during Special Olympics parade

The claim: A video shows a truck convoy from South Carolina headed to an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest in Canada

A convoy of Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates has inspired a rash of misinformation on social media.

A video claims to show a convoy of American drivers from South Carolina headed to join protesters in Ottawa.

"Freedom Convoy heading from South Carolina up to Ottawa," reads the caption of a Facebook post featuring the viral video that was viewed over 7,000 times since it was posted Jan. 26.

The video depicts a line of trucks on a road. Text superposed on the video indicates the footage shows a convoy in South Carolina.

The video originated on TikTok, where it was posted Jan. 24 by Mitchell Bottomley, the owner of North Carolina trucking company Bottomley Enterprises. Since then, the video has gained traction across several platforms, accumulating thousands of shares and likes on YouTube and Instagram within a few days.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

The video shows a a group of truckers in South Carolina, but they're not on their way to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for those crossing the land border into Canada. The video was taken in August 2021 during a truck parade for a Special Olympics event.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who posted the video for comment.

Video taken in 2021, shows Special Olympics parade

Bottomley told the Agence France-Presse the video shows a convoy in South Carolina for the Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and competitions for people with disabilities.

Special Olympics South Carolina held the truck parade Aug. 28, 2021, to raise money and awareness for the organization. Bottomley said he brought several of his fleet trucks.

A video from the event, shared on the convoy's official Facebook page, shows the same lineup of trucks seen in the TikTok video. The footage shows a black truck with green accents, followed by a bright yellow truck with "Bottomley" written on top of the driver's cabin, a red semi-truck with no cargo and a black truck.

Story continues

Michele Bryant, vice president of compliance at Bottomley Enterprises, told Reuters and the Associated Press that the video being shared online "has nothing to do" with the protest in Canada. Bryant said Bottomley had recently joined TikTok and has been sharing videos from summer events.

Canadian outlets have reported truckers from across the country joined the anti-vaccine mandate convoy as it passed through different cities. USA TODAY found no evidence that drivers from South Carolina have been crossing the border en masse to join the protest in Ottawa, although some American drivers have expressed solidarity.

Fact check: Canada truck convoy not an official Guinness World Record

American truck drivers going to Canada would have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the country. They would also have to show proof of complete inoculation to re-enter the U.S., according to a mandate from the Department of Homeland Security that went into effect Jan. 22.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows a truck convoy from South Carolina headed to an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest in Canada. The video was taken in August 2021 during a Special Olympics parade in South Carolina. There is no evidence truck drivers from South Carolina have been crossing the Canadian border en masse to join protesters in Ottawa.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: South Carolina truck convoy not headed to Canada protest