Fact check: Video of soldiers dancing predates Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: A video shows Russians and Ukrainians dancing together

More than a week after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, the two countries continue to fight. But a viral video suggests not all Russians and Ukrainians are at odds.

A Feb. 24 Facebook video shows several uniformed individuals dancing to upbeat music in a muddy field. A nearby crowd of clapping soldiers stand on honking armored vehicles.

"There'll be laughing, singing and music swinging… Dancing in the street," the video's caption reads. "Russian and Ukrainians compete in a dance war."

In a Feb. 24 Telegram post, one user claimed the video is evidence of "Russian forces taking out Deepstate/cabal," apparently referring to Ukraine. It received more than 163,000 views within eight days. Other duplicates of the video have circulated on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

But social media users are misinterpreting the video, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The video was first shared at least a week before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Crimean news reports indicate the dancing took place after a planned tactical exercise in the long-contested peninsula. USA TODAY found no evidence the soldiers are members of the Ukrainian military.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the video for comment.

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Video posted before Russian invasion

Nearly a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, two Crimean news outlets reported that the dancing pictured in the video was a break from "planned tactical exercises" in Crimea, according to a Google translation.

During those exercises, "representatives of different nationalities" gathered to train to destroy "helicopters, armored vehicles, ground targets and manpower of a mock enemy," according to a Google translation of the news reports, translated via Google.

The earliest instance of the video USA TODAY could find online was posted Feb. 18 on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ЧП / Крым, Симферополь🔞 (@chp.crimea)

"This is how all peoples in Russia should live together, and the enemy is not terrible," the post's caption reads, according to a Google translation.

The dancing took place in Bakhchisarai, a town in central Crimea, according to the caption and news reports. USA TODAY could not independently verify the location of the clip.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

USA TODAY found no evidence the soldiers are members of the Ukrainian military. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that a video shows Russians and Ukrainians dancing together, because without additional information it may be misleading.

The video was first shared at least a week before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Crimean news reports indicate the dancing took place after a planned tactical exercise in the peninsula. USA TODAY found no evidence the soldiers are members of the Ukrainian military.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Dancing soldiers filmed before Russian invasion of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly All Russian ETFs Halted in the U.S.

    Don’t try to invest in Russian stocks with an exchange-traded fund. It started Friday morning, when NYSE ARCA exchange halted trading in the (ticker: ERUS), according to a press release from BlackRock, the ETF’s issuer. According to the New York Stock Exchange website, the iShares MSCI Russia ETF was halted at 3:54 a.m. Eastern time, with “regulatory concerns” given as a reason.

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for the Stock Market. So Is a Swift Snapback.

    If the U.S. economy proves resilient once again, the current decline could end up being remembered as just another “growth scare,” one strategist says.

  • Fact check: Video shows American train carrying tanks, not Russian military convoy

    Users online are highlighting a video, claiming it shows a military convoy headed to Ukraine. It shows an American train carrying tanks in California.

  • Fact check: Video of families fleeing battle shows WWII reenactment, not Russian invasion

    A video of families fleeing a battle has surfaced on social media amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the clip shows a World War II reenactment.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia lays siege to major cities as Ukraine seeks safe passage for civiliansZelensky to Europe: "If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent"BBC, Bloomberg suspend news operations in Russia amid free press crackdownUkrainian game developer: "We hope we'll be able to stay here, whatever happens"U.S. governors order state agencies to cut ties with RussiaGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia blocks access to FacebookUN: Over 1.2 m

  • Vladimir Putin made 'terrible mistake' invading Ukraine, University of Missouri prof says

    MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.

  • Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on day 7 of Russian invasion

    Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.

  • Anti-War Protesters Cheer on Zelensky During Address in Tbilisi

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed crowds in several European cities remotely on March 4, appealing for support as the Russian invasion of his country continued.Footage filmed by Twitter user @Melitavandrer shows a crowd waving Georgian and Ukrainian flags in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Friday.Zelensky also appeared via video link in cities including Vilnius, Frankfurt, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, and Paris to honor those who died in the defense of Ukraine and appeal for people to support the country, local media reported. Credit: @Melitavandrer via Storyful

  • Russia Blocks Access to Facebook in Information Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian government is blocking Facebook in the country as part of a broader effort to silence dissent and limit information about its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi JinpingWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil I

  • Greg Gutfeld thanks Fox colleagues for helping evacuate mother-in-law from Ukraine

    Fox News host Greg Gutfeld thanked his colleagues at the network this week for helping evacuate his mother-in-law from Ukraine to Poland during the Russian invasion.During a segment on Fox News, Gutfeld spoke with the network's Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson, mentioning that Tomlinson and his mother-in-law were in western Lyiv."I do want to point out that like our coworkers are unbelievably awesome [because] the things that they have...

  • Deer plows through store window, video shows. Smart shoppers use mirror to lure it out

    The store owners said the ordeal lasted about 30 minutes.

  • Russia's war against Ukraine could spiral into the world's worst energy crisis since the 1970s, a top economic historian says

    "This is going to be a really big disruption in terms of logistics, and people are going to be scrambling for barrels," Yergin said.

  • Explainer-Argentina's new IMF deal pushes default fears down the road

    Argentina has sealed a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $45 billion program, which will push looming debt payments down the road while tying the country to an agreed economic program. That agreement still needs approval from Argentina's Congress and the IMF board. WHY DID ARGENTINA NEED THIS DEAL?

  • Argentina bonds sink in snub to $45 billion IMF deal

    Argentine sovereign bonds tumbled some 2.3% on Friday, a day after the government struck a $45 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a painful reminder that investors remain wary of the country's economic outlook. That deal, which needs approval from Congress and the IMF board, has already come under fire from some opposition lawmakers and some hard-left members of the ruling Peronist coalition, with doubts raised as to whether it can be implemented. "This is not enough to solve Argentina's problems," said Buenos Aires-based Camilo Tiscornia from consultancy C&T. "We are going to have to comply with the agreement, which will not be easy, so there we will have a very significant challenge."

  • Psaki Rejects Graham’s Call for Putin’s Assassination: ‘Not the Position of the United States Government’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said calling for the assassination of Vladimir Putin is “not the position of the United States government” on Friday after Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) suggested someone close to the Russian president should “take this guy out.”

  • Rouble down over 20% for week in Moscow as sanctions bite; drops 32% in offshore trade

    Russia's credit rating was cut deeper into junk by S&P Global, following similar moves from Moody's and Fitch, as international sanctions ramped up the chances of a default. Russian forces in Ukraine sparked worldwide alarm as they seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed or wounded and more than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 24 start of the Russian invasion.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/4: Kohls, CrowdStrike, Rivian

    Jim Cramer says next week's market action will be 'held hostage' by events in Ukraine. Here's your game plan.

  • Yahoo News Now Special Report

    Yahoo News Now Special Report

  • Allyson Felix, Mj Rodriguez and more are TIME’s 2022 Women of the Year

    “When you speak your truth, things happen,” Allyson Felix, one of TIME’s 2022 Women of the Year told the magazine, adding: […] The post Allyson Felix, Mj Rodriguez and more are TIME’s 2022 Women of the Year appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Should NBA stop putting bad super teams like the Lakers on primetime?

    Sports Seriously: The Lakers are not very good this year, so the crew debates whether or not they should be getting primetime spotlights over some better, smaller market teams.