Fact check: Video of standoff between Russian, Ukrainian soldiers taken in Crimea in 2014

The claim: A video shows Ukrainian and Russian troops face to face

As Russian forces inch closer to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, some social media users are sharing a video they claim shows troops at a standoff.

The 30-second clip, posted Feb. 27 on Facebook, shows a group of soldiers carrying a Ukrainian flag as they approach three armed soldiers in the middle of a dirt road.

"Face to face Russia and Ukraine," reads the caption.

The video, which was viewed over 400 times in less than a day, has also spread on other platforms.

On Twitter, a similar video shared Feb. 24 – the first day of the invasion – garnered over 300 likes. Independent fact-checking organizations have debunked similar clips on TikTok.

The soldiers seen in the video are Russian and Ukrainian. But the video was taken in Crimea in 2014 – not during the recent invasion, as the posts make it seem.

Video from 2014

BBC News Turkey first uploaded the video to YouTube on March 4, 2014. The news outlet took the footage at Russia's Belbek air base near Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city, according to a Google translation of the caption.

In the video, the large group of unarmed soldiers moving forward are Ukrainian, according to the caption. The three soldiers approached are Russian.

The clip being shared on Facebook starts one minute into the original YouTube video, which lasts about two and a half minutes.

The full video shows at least one Russian soldier firing a warning shot into the air. The rest of the video shows a Ukrainian soldier speaking to two of the three Russian soldiers.

The group of Ukrainian soldiers belonged to the 45/15 Ukrainian Air Force unit, The New York Times reported in 2014. They had previously been stationed at Belbek air base and were trying to take back their guard posts.

Twelve of the Ukrainian airmen were allowed past the Russian barricades to their posts, the Times reported. Nobody was harmed.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate the claim that a video shows Ukrainian and Russian troops face to face MISSING CONTEXT, because it could be misleading without additional information. The video does show Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, but the footage was taken in Crimea in 2014 – not during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the post makes it seem.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Clip of standoff from 2014, not 2022 Russian invasion