Fact check: Video of Ukrainian police dropping riot gear from 2014, not recently

The claim: A video shows Ukrainian police dropping their equipment and walking away

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, outdated and unrelated footage is gaining traction online. One viral clip purports to show police officers abandoning their equipment and walking away.

“What we don't see on TV - Odessa police refuses to go against its people,” reads the caption of a video shared to Twitter on Feb. 19.

The clip accumulated more than 19,000 likes in less than a week. More recently, the same video and caption circulated on Gettr, Tumblr and Facebook, where it was shared in groups dedicated to anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations in Canada.

“That’s what the @OttawaPolice should have done last night, all police forces need to do this,” reads the caption on a video published Feb. 21 on Facebook.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

While the video shows police officers in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, it wasn’t captured during the recent conflict with Russia. The footage is nearly 8 years old, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the video for comment.

Video is from 2014

The video circulating online was first uploaded to YouTube in May 2014, when pro-Russian demonstrators attacked Odesa’s police headquarters and demanded the release of detainees jailed for participating in deadly riots.

“Ukrainian police officers remove shields which their comrades from another unit layed down earlier outside the police headquarter in Odessa,” reads the caption of a May 4, 2014, Associated Press photo of the scene.

Ukrainians march holding a national flag to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odesa, Ukraine, on Feb. 16, 2022.

At the time, protesters clashed with armed pro-Russia activists in the streets of Odesa. The violence came a few months after the Ukrainian revolution led to the ousting of then-President Victor Yanukovych.

The attack at the police headquarters resulted in the release of 67 detainees who were arrested after clashes caused at least 40 deaths and a fire at the trade union hall, according to news reports.

Story continues

Fact check: Video shows Russian military's Moscow flyover in 2020, not Ukraine in 2022

This isn’t the first time the video of Ukrainian police dropping their equipment has been misrepresented online. Reuters and Facta, an Italian fact-checking outlet, have previously debunked claims falsely linking the clip to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that a video shows Ukrainian police abandoning their equipment and walking away, because without additional details it could be misleading. The clip shows Odesa police officers in May 2014 during pro-Russian demonstrations. The footage is unrelated to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video of Ukrainian police dropping equipment is from 2014