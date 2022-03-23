Fact check: Video of US soldiers jumping from plane is from 2016 exercise, not Ukraine conflict

The claim: A video shows American soldiers parachuting into Ukraine

While there are over 100,000 American troops stationed in Europe, President Joe Biden has said U.S. soldiers won't be deployed to Ukraine to counter the Russian invasion.

Some social media users appear to believe otherwise.

A video shared on Facebook with over 7.5 million views claims to show "American soldiers in ukraine Sky (sic)," according to its caption.

The seven-minute video, posted on March 7, starts with footage of dozens of paratroopers jumping out of a military aircraft. The video goes on to show footage of soldiers boarding a plane before jumping and landing in an open field.

The video also garnered scores of views in slightly over a week since it was reposted by another Facebook user.

But the video has nothing to do with Ukraine. It shows American soldiers during a military exercise in North Carolina several years ago.

Video taken in 2016 during US exercise

This video's claim that the U.S. has boots on the ground in Afghanistan contradicts Biden's repeated statements about U.S. involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine," Biden said during remarks on Feb. 24, the first day of the Russian invasion. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO Allies and reassure those Allies in the east."

The paratrooper video predates this conflict by nearly six years. It was posted on YouTube in May 2016 by AiirSource Military, a verified account that describes itself as a news source for things related to the U.S. armed forces.

The soldiers in the video are paratroopers jumping from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft over Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to the video's description.

The Department of Defense also posted parts of the footage seen on the Facebook video on its website as part of a larger video compilation.

The video, according to the Defense Department, shows soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division performing static line jumps.

The jumps were part of the military exercise called Crescent Reach 16, an annual exercise that tests and evaluates the ability of units from Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina to mobilize large-scale aircraft formations and deploy soldiers and cargo as part of a simulated crisis abroad.

"This exercise shows we have the capabilities to deploy members and equipment on a mass scale in a short amount of time," Bobby Degregorio, an installation deployment officer for the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, said in a press release about the 2016 exercise.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows American soldiers parachuting into Ukraine. The video was recorded in 2016 during a U.S. military training exercise in North Carolina. Biden has repeatedly spoken against sending U.S. troops to Ukraine.

