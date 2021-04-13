  • Oops!
Fact check: Viral image does not show President Joe Biden apologizing to George Floyd's child

Devon Link, USA TODAY
·4 min read
The claim: Photo shows President Joe Biden apologizing to George Floyd’s child

A miscaptioned photo purports to show President Joe Biden apologizing to George Floyd’s son. However, the child in the image is not Floyd’s.

“U.S. President Joe Biden kneels down to beg George Floyd's son for forgiveness,” media company NaijaXtreme wrote in an April 11 Facebook post that has since been removed. “The same kneeling position that killed Floyd. Minneapolis City Government awards Floyd's family $27 million, as alleged killers go on trial. Highest humility, leading by example.”

Fact check: Statement on migrants at the southern border falsely attributed to Ted Cruz

AFP reported in November that the false claim was widely shared in African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and South Africa, after a former Nigerian senator shared it on Twitter.

Old versions of this claim purported Biden was apologizing to Floyd’s daughter.

Both versions are false.

When USA TODAY contacted NaijaXtreme for comment, the Facebook account responded that it had found the miscaptioned photo on Twitter. Similar posts were still visible here and here as of this item's publication.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shops for his grandchildren at Three Thirteen in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Biden is visiting Michigan for campaign events.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shops for his grandchildren at Three Thirteen in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Biden is visiting Michigan for campaign events.

Photographer and image captions disprove the claim

The photo was actually taken in Michigan by a photographer for Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla.

Fact check: False claim links births of Biden, other Democratic politicians to alleged UFO landing

Here's the caption from Getty: “Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden kneels to chat with C.J. Brown while shopping at Three Thirteen, an apparel store on the city's Avenue of Fashion, September 09, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.”

Reuters’ North America editor Corinne Perkins tweeted a different image of the same interaction on Sept. 9.

That image was taken by Reuters photographer Leah Millis. Months later, Millis responded to the fake claim about an apology in a tweet.

C.J. Brown is not Floyd’s son

Brown’s father, Clement "Fame" Brown Jr., owns the Three Thirteen clothing store where Biden was shopping when the photos were taken.

Both Brown and Biden shared images of their time together on Instagram.

According to civil rights leader Al Sharpton, who gave the eulogy at Floyd's memorial service, he had five children. Following his death, Floyd's son Quincy Mason Floyd, daughter Connie Mason and daughter Gianna Floyd, age 6 at the time of his death, spoke publicly.

According to the Floyd family's attorney Benjamin Crump, Floyd was survived by another daughter, age 22 at the time of his death. The identity of Floyd's fifth child has not been made public.

This claim is far from unique. Over the last year, USA TODAY has debunked multiple miscaptioned images of Biden. Several of those fact checks involved misrepresented photos of Biden kneeling for various reasons.

Fact check: Fake quote calls Biden supporters a 'confederacy of fools'

Our rating: False

We rate this claim FALSE because it is not supported by our research. A viral image does not show Biden kneeling to apologize to Floyd's child. The boy is the son of a Detroit clothing store owner. The photo was taken when Biden shopped at the store along the campaign trail.

Our fact-check sources:

