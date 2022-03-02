Fact check: Viral image does not show 8-year-old Ukrainian girl confronting a Russian soldier

The claim: An image shows a Ukrainian girl confronting a Russian soldier

As Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukrainian citiescivilians, social media users are claiming a viral image shows a Ukrainian girl standing up to a Russian soldier.

A Facebook post shared Feb. 27 shows three images of a young girl appearing to shout and wave her fist in front a soldier with a gun.

"An 8 year Ukrainian girl confronts a Russian soldier telling him to go back to his country," reads the caption of the post. "This is courageous."

The post generated over 4,000 interactions and over 1,000 shares in less than two days. Similar versions of this claim that show a video of the same girl have amassed hundreds of interactions on Twitter and TikTok.

But the claim is false, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported. The image shows a Palestinian girl confronting an Israeli soldier. And the incident took place in 2012.

Image shows Palestinian girl

The images in the Facebook post are screenshots of a 6-minute YouTube video that show Ahed Tamimi, a Palestinian girl, confronting Israeli soldiers in Nabi Saleh, a village in the West Bank, on Nov. 2, 2012.

USA TODAY was unable to verify her age in the picture, but various news reports indicate she was between 10 and 12 years old. A similar picture is available from Getty Images with a caption that states the confrontation took place "during a protest against the confiscation of Palestinian land by Israel."

Fact check: Photo of children saluting Ukrainian troops is from 2016

Tensions between the Palestinians and Israel over have been ongoing for decades.

Tamimi garnered widespread attention in 2017, when she attacked two Israeli soldiers outside her house and later faced charges, according to AFP.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows a Ukrainian girl confronting a Russian soldier. The image shows a Palestinian girl confronting an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2012.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image shows girl facing soldier in Israel, not in Ukraine