Fact check: Viral image of Great Conjunction is artistic rendering, not Ball State photo

Camille Caldera, USA TODAY

The claim: An image shows the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

Last week, an astronomical phenomenon termed the "Great Conjunction" occurred for the first time since the Middle Ages. For a few nights, Jupiter and Saturn were so closely aligned in the sky that they nearly overlapped to form a "double planet."

The conjunction – which peaked on Dec. 21 – was also called the "Christmas Star." Afterward, numerous individuals took to social media to share photos of the planets.

Scott Bliss posted one such image to Facebook on Dec. 21. Since then, his post has been shared over 56,000 times.

"For anyone who didn’t see the Christmas Star this was Taken with a telescope at Ball State University, located right here in Muncie, Indiana," he wrote. "Please note, I do not take credit for this picture at all, simply sharing in the beauty of the extraordinary night."

Bliss has not responded to a request from USA TODAY for comment. Dozens of other users also posted the image, likewise attributing it to Ball State.

Fact check: Images of Saturn, Jupiter are real, taken from Massachusetts telescope

People are silhouetted against the sky at dusk as they watch the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter on Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan.
People are silhouetted against the sky at dusk as they watch the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter on Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan.

The image is an 'artistic rendering of what people expected to see,' not the real thing

It turns out that the image that users like Bliss shared on Facebook was not a photo of the Great Conjunction taken by a telescope at Ball State.

In fact, it was not a photo at all. Rather, it was an artistic rendering of the expected phenomenon.

On Dec. 22, the Charles W. Brown Planetarium at Ball State University posted to its Facebook with an explanation of the mix-up.

The planetarium wrote that it hosts a program in which participants "discuss what people *think* they are going to see during amazing celestial events," including the Great Conjunction.

"The screenshot below is from that program, and has been shared hundreds of times online over the past 24 hours," the page wrote. "But, it's not a real photo!"

In its post, the image is labeled as "an artistic rendering of what people expected to see last night," and contrasted with a much cloudier image of "what people actually saw last night."

"Although the real thing looks a bit different than what people may have expected, it's still an incredible sight!" the page wrote.

Fact check: Viral photo of star is an illustration and wasn't taken by the Hubble telescope

Our rating: False

Based on our research, the claim that an image shows the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn is FALSE. In reality, the image was an artistic rendering of the expected phenomenon.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral Ball State conjunction image is artistic rendering

