Fact check: Viral image of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is from March 2021

The claim: An image shows Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko with a machine gun

Boxing legend and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko vowed to join troops in defending Ukraine’s capital against the Russian invasion, saying the fight is “already a bloody war” and he doesn’t “have another choice.”

But a photo circulating on social media purporting to show Klitschko in a military uniform holding a machine gun wasn’t taken recently.

"The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, is seen fighting with the people of his city," reads a Feb. 25 Instagram post from the page Ukraine Leaks that accumulated more than 7,000 likes in less than a week.

Within the past week, the same photo has generated thousands of interactions on Facebook and Instagram, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool. It gained traction after it was shared to Instagram by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., in a Feb. 25 post with a caption saying he wished Ukrainians “had the right to bear arms sooner.”

“Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko defending his country!” reads the description of the photo in a Feb. 25 tweet with more than 4,600 likes.

The photo of Klitschko is authentic, but it doesn’t show him during the current conflict, as news outlets and fact-check organizations reported. It was captured in 2021 and shows him at a military training center.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Photo predates Russian invasion

Klitschko first shared the photo to Instagram on March 13, 2021, when he visited the Desna training center in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region and participated in military drills.

“The deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration and the heads of districts of Kyiv, were instructed at the Desna training center and got acquainted with the functioning of certain military units,” Klitschko captioned his post, according to a Google translation. “There was also combat training, shooting. Many of us have served in the military, but skills need to be improved.”

Design Bureau Logika, which has supplied simulators and training systems to the Ukrainian military, published a post on its site about Klitschko’s visit to the training center, writing that the heads of the Kyiv City State Administration “recalled long-forgotten military knowledge and got acquainted with the latest technologies in ‘service’ of the Armed Forces.”

While the photo wasn’t taken recently, Klitschko has said he would join the fight against Russian troops.

“The will to be independent is (the) main priority for us and we’re defend(ing) our families, our city, our country and our future," he said in a March 2 interview with CNN.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that an image shows Klitschko with a machine gun, because without additional information it could be misleading. The photo is from March 2021 when he visited a military training center, and it is unrelated to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the posts suggest.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photo of Vitali Klitschko with machine gun taken in 2021