Fact check: Viral image shows Ukrainian nationalist group, not Kyiv soccer team

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: An image shows members of Dynamo Kyiv in military attire

Thousands of civilians are fleeing Ukraine as Russian bombardments intensify in the country. But social media users claim Kyiv's renowned soccer team is staying to fight.

A Facebook post shared Feb. 27 shows an image of 25 men dressed in camouflage military attire.

"Kiev's famous football club 'Dinamo' (sic) players," reads the caption of the post. "Yesterday they were in their jerseys, today they are protecting their country."

The post generated close to 69,000 interactions and 5,000 shares in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of interactions on Facebook and Twitter.

But the claim is false, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported. The image shows members of a Ukrainian nationalist group dressed in military clothing.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Image shows nationalist group

Bogdan Ilyuk, a social media manager for Dynamo Kyiv, told Reuters "the picture does not show any Dynamo Kyiv football players."

The image in the Facebook post shows members of Gonor, a right-wing nationalist group in Ukraine. The group posted the same picture on its Instagram page Feb. 24.

Ukrainian soldiers walk across a destroyed bridge during civilian evacuations of the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022.
"Good night everyone. Death to the invaders! Glory to the Nation!!!" reads the caption, according to a Google translation.

Serhii Sternenko, a Gonor member, also posted the picture on Instagram on Feb. 24.

"Ready. We are waiting for further orders. May this night be good for Ukraine and eternal for the Russian invaders!" reads the caption, according to a Google translation.

USA TODAY was unable to determine the locations of Dynamo players amid the Russian invasion.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

As of March 3, the team's foreign players had left Ukraine, according to CBS News. Games have also been put on hold.

USA TODAY reached out to Gonor and Dynamo Kyiv for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows members of Dynamo Kyiv in military attire. The image shows members of Gonor, a Ukrainian nationalist group.

Our fact-check sources:

