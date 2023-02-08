Fact check: Viral image is a stock photo from 2018, not from Turkey earthquake

The claim: Viral image of dog is from Turkey earthquakes

A Feb. 7 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) features an image of a dog in a pile of rubble with its paw next to a human hand. The rest of the human's body appears to be buried under debris.

"This picture was taken today in Turkey," reads the caption.

It was shared more than 1,000 times in a day. The same photo is also circulating on Instagram and Twitter.

Our rating: False

This photo has been online since at least 2018, long before the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Turkey. It is a stock image and is available for download on multiple websites.

Photo is a stock image

Two powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, destroying thousands of buildings and leaving more than 11,000 dead, USA TODAY reported.

The image shared on Facebook is not from those earthquakes, though. It has been circulating on the internet for several years.

The exact photo is available for download on Shutterstock and Adobe Stock. A picture of the scene from a slightly different angle is also available on Alamy, where it's attributed to Czech photographer Jaroslav Noska.

"Dog looking for injured people in ruins after earthquake," reads the Alamy caption.

Some social media posts also falsely connected the image to a 2019 earthquake in Albania.

Fact check: Viral image is from 2022, not recent Texas tornado

USA TODAY has debunked many images miscaptioned in the wake of natural disasters, including false claims about a car stuck after the Buffalo snowstorm and an alligator in a flooded Florida home following Hurricane Ian.

USA TODAY reached out to social media users who shared the post for comment.

The claim was also debunked by the Associated Press.

Our fact-check sources:

