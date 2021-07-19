Fact check: Viral photo doesn't show how peanut butter is packaged in Canada

The claim: An image shows how peanut butter is sold in Canada

A photo of peanut butter in a styrofoam tray wrapped in plastic has caused a stir on social media.

“I just learned that Canadians actually buy their peanut butter like this and I’m so angry,” reads a July 15 Facebook post, which has since been deleted.

The purported price of the loose peanut butter: $12.25. But some commenters weren't buying it.

“I'm Canadian and have never seen plain ole peanut butter sold like this!” one user wrote.

“Canadian here and have never seen this before they come in jars,” another said.

Other users speculated that the post was a joke in reference to how milk is often sold in pouches in Canada.

Other Facebook users are still circulating this claim. USA TODAY reached out to several for comment.

The same photo has circulated on other platforms in recent weeks with different captions. On Twitter, one user said the image is from Ohio. On Reddit, some people shared jokes about the photo on subreddits like r/oddlyterrifying and r/mildlyinfuriating.

The real source of the controversial peanut butter: Trinidad and Tobago, where loose peanut butter was once common.

Photo taken in Trinidad

Lead Stories, an independent fact-checking organization, identified the earliest version of the photo: a May 28 Facebook post from Dane Moses Greaves of Trinidad and Tobago.

In the photo’s caption, Greaves wrote that one of his old friends claimed a grocery store in Arima, a town on Trinidad, was selling loose peanut butter. Greaves didn’t believe him, so he went to verify it for himself and snapped a photo of what he saw.

Greaves did not identify the name or location of the supermarket in his post. The image went viral and gained more than 4,800 shares.

Other users on social media shared similar photos and wrote that it was taken in Trinidad and Tobago. Another image showing the packaging was shared to Facebook in November 2015.

USA TODAY reached out to Greaves for additional comment.

Loose peanut butter once common

Purchasing loose peanut butter used to be common for Trinidadians who shopped at local markets or neighborhood stores, according to Loop Caribbean News. However, the practice became less common once people started shopping at large chain markets.

Facebook users in the comments of Greaves’ photo also pointed out the way the peanut butter is packaged is not unprecedented.

“This is not new .... I grew up in the '80s and this was already a thing," one user wrote.

Another user wrote: “I am shocked so many people have not seen this. Been seeing it since I was a child to now. Never bought it and never will but I have seen it a lot.”

Lead Stories reported one woman shared a photo of loose peanut butter she purchased in Trinidad and Tobago on May 26, wrapped in grease-proof paper.

Our rating: False

An image claiming to show how peanut butter is sold in Canada is FALSE, based on our research. The photo was shared by a man in Trinidad and Tobago, who said he purchased it from a local shop in Arima. Media reports and local Facebook users say that, while it's less common today, it was not unusual in the past to purchase peanut butter wrapped in grease-proof paper.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Peanut butter packaging image not from Canada