Fact check: Viral post is fake Trump quote about Amy Coney Barrett

The claim: Trump said he nominated Amy Coney Barrett because she’s attractive

As confirmation hearings press forward for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, misinformation about the reason she was chosen to fill the newly empty seat on the high court is spreading online.

One viral post claims the president picked her based on her looks.

The Facebook post is formatted like a transcript. It says “reporters” asked the president what his biggest reason for choosing Barrett was. Here’s what the post claims Trump said:

“Well, you know you have to look at what we have had in the court. I think, I think it’s important that they have a good image, they need a terrific image, so people will see they can, believe me. I’m not saying any names, but you look at these people, and they are not all that nice, not nice to look at, not at all. I think Amy is much, much better looking than the women we have had. I think people know this, they know. If people are more attractive, they get a fantastic amount of respect, and we need to have that, we need that now. That I can tell you.”

No evidence Trump made the comment

There’s no evidence the president said anything about Barrett’s looks qualifying her for the position.

Trump announced Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee on Sept. 26 at an event in the White House Rose Garden. In describing why she was chosen, he stuck primarily to her legal qualifications.

“Today, it is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” Trump said, according to the White House’s transcript. “She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution: Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

The president then went on to describe Barrett’s academic and professional background, including her experience clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia. He also celebrated her role as a mother.

At the Sept. 29 presidential debate, Trump again spoke of Barrett’s professional qualifications, after moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked both candidates where they thought Barrett would take the court.

“…We have a phenomenal nominee, respected by all, top academic — good in every way, good in every way,” Trump said. “In fact, some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people from Notre Dame and other places so I think she's going to be fantastic.”

A search of the phrases “good image,” “better looking” and “more attractive” in the White House’s press release database also turned up no evidence of the statement.

Our rating: False

There is no evidence President Donald Trump said he chose Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee based on her looks, so we rate this claim FALSE.

