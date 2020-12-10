Fact check: Viral posts use altered image to make false claim that Biden is faking injury

The claim: Image shows Biden wearing a boot on the opposite ankle he injured, suggests he is faking injury

In the days since President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with his dog, theories have emerged online suggesting that he is faking the injury.

Posts circulating online show two side-by-side images of the former vice president: one of him with a boot on his right foot and another of him wearing the boot on his left foot.

"Biden forgets which ankle he.... 'twisted,'" reads a Dec. 3 Facebook post with over 600 shares.

Included in the post is a screenshot of a tweet from President Donald Trump that reads, "Get well soon!"

USA TODAY reached out to the user for comment

Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for Biden

Image is altered

The image being used in the claim has been digitally altered from a 2018 photo when Biden adopted his German shepherd Major.

The Delaware Humane Association, a nonprofit care and adoption center, posted the original image of Biden and his dog on Nov. 17, 2018, to Facebook and Instagram. In it, Biden is not wearing a face mask or a black boot.

“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!” the caption of another image of Biden with Major reads.

Major fostered with the Bidens before being adopted and joining their other German shepherd, Champ, USA TODAY reported in 2018.

Fact check: No, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was not wearing a wire during recent debate

Second image is authentic

The second image in the claim is authentic and was taken by Getty Images photographer Alex Wong in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 1, 2018.

"U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, wearing a walking boot due to hairline fractures after he strained his ankle playing with his dog Major, arrives at the Queen Theater to name his economic team," the photo's caption reads.

There is also no evidence suggesting that Biden is faking his injury. His doctor has confirmed his injury, and numerous photos show him wearing a boot on his right foot.

Biden twisted his right ankle while walking his dog Major on Nov. 28, and a CT scan found hairline fractures in his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, USA TODAY reported.

"It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the director of executive medicine at GW Medical Faculty Associates and Biden's personal doctor, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Biden was not seen wearing a boot on Tuesday but was obviously limping, according to the Associated Press.

Fact check: More than 40 patients receiving treatment in converted hospital parking garage

Our rating: Altered

An image that purportedly shows President-elect Joe Biden is faking his foot injury because he was seen wearing a boot on the opposite foot from the one he injured is ALTERED, based on our research. The image of Biden is from 2018 and has been edited to add in a face mask and a boot. Biden's doctor has confirmed his injury and stated he will be wearing an orthopedic boot for several weeks.

