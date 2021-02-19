Fact check: Viral statement claiming to come from Texas power company is fake

McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY

The claim: CPS Energy in San Antonio issued a warning on grid failure

In the wake of power outages across Texas due to extreme cold weather from a winter storm, social media users are sharing a fake statement from electric utility company CPS Energy that warns San Antonio residents of a "critical electric load."

The purported warning claims the grid is going to fail because CPS Energy can no longer support "critical infrastructure" such as hospitals and that all water supply will soon be cut off.

The post urges users to take "immediate action" to reduce energy consumption by setting thermostats to a maximum of 62 degrees. The statement adds that there is no ability to predict how long the outages will last.

"See san antonio tells everyone about water before cutting it off. All check on family in that area. Going to get real for them. they are already doing rolling brownouts," the Feb. 16 Facebook post reads along with the warning. "This just came in on my phone."

Other users across Facebook have shared similar versions of the statement to public group pages. USA TODAY reached out to them for comment.

Fact check: Frozen wind turbines don't deserve all the blame for Texas blackouts

Statement did not come from CPS Energy

CPS Energy took to Twitter on Feb. 16, confirming that the viral message is not an official statement from the energy company.

"BEWARE: There's unofficial CPS Energy messaging being circulated across social media," the tweet reads. "While we provide several daily updates, please know this DID NOT come from CPS Energy."

Power outages in San Antonio

In a media briefing on Feb. 18, CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams said that 10,000 customers are still without power, down from the more than 200,000 customers who went without power earlier in the week, KSAT San Antonio reported.

She added that the numbers have been leveling since the Energy Reliability Council of Texas suspended mandated outages to preserve the larger grid and that "there has been improvement in San Antonio’s energy status and landscape overnight."

Because of equipment failure, those who are still without power will not see it resolved possibly until Monday Feb. 22, according to Gold-Williams.

Those who have not experienced any power outages likely live within the same area as sites considered "critical infrastructure," including hospitals, police and fire stations and government offices, according to San Antonio Express-News.

ERCOT recommends turning off nonessential lights, closing blinds and turning down thermostats to 68 degrees, not 62 degrees, as claimed in the post.

Fact check: Price of oil has not more than doubled during Biden presidency

Our rating: False

The claim that CPS Energy released a statement on power outages affecting the San Antonio, Texas, area warning that the power grid is going to fail is FALSE, based on our research. CPS Energy confirmed that the message circulating online is an unofficial statement and did not come from them.

Our fact-check sources:

    The longtime president of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, Rob Meyerson, will be joining the board of directors for another pioneering space company in connection with a $130 million funding round. Texas-based Axiom Space says the fresh funding will boost its effort to build the world’s first commercial space station, starting as early as 2024. The Series B funding round was led by London-based C5 Capital, which focuses on cybersecurity and related sectors. Axiom Space said it will partner with other companies in C5’s portfolio to establish an orbital center for cloud computing and cybersecurity operations. Meyerson,… Read More