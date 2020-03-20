Fact check: Were elderly Italians left to die? And is socialized health care to blame?

The claims: Italians over 80 will be 'left to die,' and that may be because of socialized health care.

Various claims that Italians over the age of 80 would be "left to die" have surfaced within the past week on social media, with some posts saying the blame falls on Italy's socialized health care system.

Italy forced to prioritize health care resources

Italy's COVID-19 fatality rate of 5% is higher than the global average of 3.5%. As the country's confirmed cases continue to surge, health officials are scrambling to find adequate resources.

Despite a countrywide lockdown, Italy reached a grave milestone this week when the country's death toll surpassed China's — as of March 19, 3,405 people have died.

Italy has an older population, with a median age of 47.3, compared to 38.3 in the United States. Older populations are much more susceptible to complications from COVID-19, and many of the reported deaths in Italy have been people in their 80s and 90s.

The claims of Italy abandoning its elderly population began to surface following a report in the Telegraph about a document prepared by a crisis management unit in Turin, a northern Italian city hit hard by the virus.

The document seen by the Telegraph is a guideline for if and when it "becomes impossible to provide all patients with intensive care service,” according to the news outlet, which did not publish a copy of it.

If the crisis reaches a point where health care access is too strained and needs to be limited, the document lays out plans for how to prioritize patients.

According to the Telegraph, the document's criteria for intensive therapy in emergency cases includes an age of less than 80 or a score of less than five on the Charlson Comorbidity Index, which indicates a patient's other medical conditions and mortality.

Luigi Icardi, a councilor for health in Piedmont, told the Telegraph he never wants the crisis to reach this point but the document "will be binding and will establish, in the event of saturation of the wards, a precedence code for access to intensive care, based on certain parameters such as potential survival."

Despite the tentative guidelines in the document, it is not true that Italy as a whole has decided not to treat their elderly for the coronavirus.

The truth is, instead, overwhelmed Italian health officials are planning for the worst, given the recent influx of cases and lack of available resources. If cases continue to surge, officials might be forced to prioritize care for those with "the best chance of success" and the "best hope of life."

Is socialized health care to blame?

The second part of the claim that stemmed from the Telegraph report blamed Italy's socialized health care for the lack of available resources and went viral on Facebook.

