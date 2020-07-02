Fact check: While vaccines contain human DNA, there is no link to cancer, autism

The claim: A number of vaccines contain human DNA, and the FDA has acknowledged that residual human DNA has the potential to cause cancer or change your genetic code

As scientists race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, mixed information regarding the safety of vaccines is spreading rapidly online.

In an Instagram post, Weston A. Price Foundation shared a photo displaying a quote that says the FDA has “acknowledged that residual human DNA has the potential to cause cancer or to change one’s genetic code.” The quote is attributed to Kendall Nelson, producer of the film “The Greater Good,” which explores the pros and cons of vaccination in the U.S.

The caption states a number of vaccines contain traces of human DNA. The DNA, the foundation wrote, comes from the lung tissue of “a healthy fourteen-week-old aborted Caucasian male fetus” and that spikes in autism in the 1980s and '90s coincided with the increased use of “human-DNA-contaminated” MMR II and varicella vaccines.

The Weston A. Price Foundation is a nonprofit charity aimed at spreading information about Dr. Weston Price’s nutrition research, which includes a belief that modern technology should be “a servant to the wise and nurturing traditions of our ancestors rather than used as a force destructive to the environment and human health,” according to its website.

The foundation’s stance on vaccination is that “vaccination as practiced today is a 200-year mistake.” It further claims that childhood diseases are “either mild or non-existent” when parents teach children the nutrition practices for which the foundation advocates.

Some vaccines do contain human DNA

Vaccines for chickenpox, rubella and hepatitis A are created using human embryo cells, according to an article from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The embryo cells are more specifically fibroblast cells, which are needed to hold skin and connective tissues together. The cells were obtained in the early 1960s via the elective termination of two pregnancies.

The fetal cell lines — now named MRC-5 cells — continue to grow in a lab and are still used to make vaccines today.

The FDA told USA TODAY that residual DNA is "not used as an active ingredient in vaccines but can be present as a consequence of the methods used to produce some vaccines." It has strict guidelines for what qualifies cell substrates to be used in vaccines.

When asked for comment, the Weston A. Price Foundation sent an FDA technical report for a 2012 meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. It also sent a second link, which included an article published in The Vaccine Reaction, cited the same document and provided a transcript from the meeting.

At that meeting, members of the committee discussed the appropriateness of the use of cell lines derived from human tumors – not human fetal cells, to which the Instagram post refers.

It is important to note, too, that this meeting was a discussion of the matter, and no conclusion was reached.

"To come back to the agency’s question of whether this Committee believes it’s correct scientifically to go forward with the development of these vaccines, our answer is yes," said Dr. Robert Daum, the committee's former chair, according to the transcript. "I think we need to work out some of these communication issues and education issues. It’s, to some extent, a whole new discussion. I’m not sure we can resolve it easily today."

Side effects of residual human DNA

The potential risk of residual DNA has been debated for over 40 years, to no avail. Because there is no definitive answer as to the level of risk presented by residual DNA in vaccines, FDA scientists have chosen to limit the size and amount of residual DNA in vaccines.

But most research seems to indicate that residual human DNA’s risk in vaccines is minimal, according to research published in Frontiers in Microbiology, a leading scientific journal, in March.

