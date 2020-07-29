Fact check: Whiskey dispensers existed, but never became office staples in the 1950s

The claim: Whiskey dispensers were once popular in office buildings during the 1950s.

In television shows set in the mid-20th century, like "Mad Men," businessmen regularly have drinks in their hands in the office. One viral claim suggests that image wasn't too far off from reality.

History Daily, a website that aims to give a “beating heart” to the past, shared a Facebook post recently that claims whiskey dispensers were once popular in office buildings in the 1950s. The post is accompanied by a picture of a woman dispensing a drink from a soda fountain-like box that reads “Ice Cold Whisky.” The machine also has buttons for water and soda, though those options are displayed in smaller type.

Facebook users came out in full support of the whiskey machines, sharing the post over 18,000 times and leaving 850 comments.

“Instead of those water dispenser (sic) no one can use, this would at least make work bearable,” one commenter said.

“Great idea but what about a mixer, can’t drink it stright (sic),” another said.

History Daily did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment and clarification.

The whiskey dispenser is real, but it never made it to office buildings

The photo is real – and that is a whiskey dispenser – but it was taken at an exhibition, not in an office building.

The image was captured in February 1960 at the Second Automatic Vending Exhibition in London, according to a caption by Getty Images. In an extended caption, Corbis Images (now owned by Getty) said the woman in the photo was Monica Bays, and the drinks cost 2 shillings and sixpence, according to Snopes.

While the machine says it dispenses a “full measure” of whiskey, it also mixes in soda. A brochure from the event, which was held at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Hall, said this machine was featured alongside two others, one that dispensed gin and tonics and another that dispensed rum toddies.

The machines, made by Rollason Aerocessaries of Croydon, were equipped with time switches that made them “lock up” after licensing hours.

The trade show featured a number of other interesting vending machines, including ones that disbursed cigarettes, "ball pens," meals and tea, according to the brochure.

USA TODAY found no evidence these machines ever became mainstream in offices in the mid-20th century, as the post claims.

Our rating: Partly false

We rate the claim that whiskey dispensers were popular in office buildings during the 1950s as PARTLY FALSE because some of it was not supported by our research. It's true that whiskey dispensers existed and were promoted at a trade show. Still, USA TODAY found no evidence that the machines became mainstream in offices, as the claim suggests, around that time.

