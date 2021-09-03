Fact check: 'Who's vaccinated?' All living presidents, governors; not most COVID-19 victims

The claim: All living presidents and governors, and nearly all Congresspeople, doctors and service members, are vaccinated; almost everyone dying from COVID-19 isn't

Some social media users are expressing their frustration with Americans who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by sharing an image listing who has and hasn't received the shot.

The list, posted Aug. 29 by Occupy Democrats, a liberal Facebook page, includes former presidents like Donald Trump and all 50 state governors. It reads:

Who’s vaccinated? Who’s not vaccinated? 99.2% of all people currently dying of Covid-19.

Occupy Democrats' post accumulated more than 14,000 shares within two days. Several other widely followed Facebook pages and Instagram accounts have also shared the image, which is a screenshot of an Aug. 26 tweet from Toronto author Paul Cogan.

The numbers in the post are largely correct, though a few overreach a bit.

USA TODAY reached out to several social media accounts and pages that posted the claim, including Cogan, for comment.

All living presidents are vaccinated

Former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and their wives have all received COVID-19 vaccines.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have also received the COVID-19 vaccine. Videos of Biden receiving his first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December and January are available on YouTube.

President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase, as Jill Biden looks on.

Donald and Melania Trump were vaccinated secretly in early January before Biden's inauguration.

Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama all appeared in a vaccination public service announcement in March. The White House tweeted the video, which showed the presidents and their wives receiving the vaccine.

All governors are vaccinated

On June 22, Business Insider reported all 50 governors had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many governors, Democrats and Republicans alike, received their vaccinations publicly to encourage their constituents to do the same. Others, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, did so privately.

Most of Congress is vaccinated

It is unclear how many members of the House of Representatives and Senate are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But the post appears to overstate Congress' vaccination rate. Available data indicates only 81% of the members of Congress have reported getting the shot.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States in Washington on Dec. 18, 2020.

On July 22, CNN reported 54% of House Republicans disclosed they were vaccinated. CNN had previously reported all congressional Democrats were vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, 44.8% of House Republicans and 92% of Senate Republicans had received the shot as of May.

That puts the overall congressional vaccination rate just under 81% as of late July.

Disclosure of member's vaccination status has relied solely on an honor system, so an exact vaccination rate is hard to pin down. CNN reported 97 House Republicans refused to disclose their vaccination status, indicating the number is likely higher than 81%.

Petter Whippy, the communications director for the Committee on House Administration, told USA TODAY the committee would not disclose the House's vaccination rate because it pertains to members' medical information.

On June 11, Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress' attending physician, announced he was changing guidelines to allow fully-vaccinated individuals to discontinue mask-wearing and social distancing. That decision was made in part due to Congress' “considerable rate of vaccination participation,” Monahan wrote.

In late July, Monahan reversed the guidelines to once again require masks in the House in response to evolving guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Neither document disclosed exactly what that "considerable" vaccination rate was.

Poll finds 96% of physicians are vaccinated

The Facebook post also gets the vaccination rate for physicians right.

A June 11 survey conducted by the American Medical Association found 96% of physicians were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The study involved 301 doctors, including a mix of primary-care physicians and specialists.

“Practicing physicians across the country are leading by example, with an amazing uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines,” President Dr. Susan R. Bailey said in a press release.

Roughly 65% of the military is vaccinated

Based on the best available estimates, the Facebook post's range of U.S. service members who have been fully vaccinated – "75-80%" – is slightly off.

Kansas Air National Guard Maj. Cortney Neblett, left, gives a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Master Sgt. Thomas Lafountain, right, during a clinic for Kansas National Guard personnel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Air National Guard's base south of Topeka, Kan.

More than 1 million service members are fully vaccinated and 247,000 are partially vaccinated, according to Defense Department data updated Aug. 25. The Washington Post reported that fully vaccinated members made up roughly 65% of active duty service members.

On Aug. 9, NPR reported that 74% of Navy active duty and reserve sailors had been fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate for other branches of the military was lower, with 65% of active duty Air Force members, 60% of reserve Air Force members and roughly 50% of Army forces at least partially vaccinated.

Defense Secretary Llyod Austin has announced that all members of the military will be required to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Public health officials have said 99.2% of COVID-19 deaths among unvaccinated

The Facebook post accurately cites a number showing that unvaccinated patients make up the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths. However, experts are reevaluating this figure amid the delta variant surge.

The image says 99.2% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been among unvaccinated people.

For several months, the CDC has said fully vaccinated people make up less than 1% of COVID-19 deaths. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, shared the 99.2% figure during a July 4 interview on NBC's “Meet the Press.”

“If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2% of them are unvaccinated, about 0.8% are vaccinated,” Fauci said.

However, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths – spurred by the highly contagious delta variant – may have changed those numbers.

In this file photo taken on March 18, 2021, Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

During an Aug. 5 White House press briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the CDC is working to update those numbers with new data that reflects the recent surge.

“I do want to reiterate, though, that based on the data we’re seeing – and we don’t have fully updated numbers – universally, as we look at our hospitalizations and as we look at our deaths, they are overwhelmingly unvaccinated people,” she said.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that all living presidents and governors, and nearly all Congresspeople, doctors and service members, are vaccinated, while almost everyone dying from COVID-19 isn't.

News reports confirm all living presidents are fully vaccinated, as are all governors and nearly all doctors. Two others numbers from the post are in the ballpark but not quite right. As of mid-August, roughly 65% of active duty military members were fully vaccinated, not 75% - 80%. And a little more than 80% of Congress has confirmed being vaccinated, not quite in line with the post's description of "nearly 100%."

For months, the CDC has reported that vaccinated people make up less than 1% of COVID-19 deaths, though experts expect that number could change once it is updated to reflect the surge in delta variant cases.

