Fact check: Yes, McConnell said Trump was 'practically and morally responsible' for Capitol riot

The claim: McConnell said Trump was 'practically and morally responsible' for the Capitol riot after voting to acquit him

Some social media users are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., of hypocrisy for voting to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot at his second impeachment trial, then saying he provoked it just moments later.

The Senate's 57-43 vote for the measure on Feb. 13, fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority required for conviction.

A Feb. 13 article by Flag & Cross – a site rated as a questionable source based on extreme right-wing bias by Media Bias/Fact Check – asserted that McConnell, after voting to acquit, argued that Trump was culpable for the Capitol attack.

The article claims McConnell emphasized that "there is no question" Trump remains "practically and morally responsible" for provoking the Capitol riot and that rioters believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of Trump.

"Former President Trump's actions (preceding) the riot were a disgraceful – disgraceful – dereliction of duty," the article quotes McConnell as saying. “The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things."

A similar claim was shared in a Feb. 16 Instagram post that reads, " 'There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.' - Sen. McConnell."

The Flag & Cross article cites The Daily Wire as its source. USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user for comment.

Statements are true

It's true that McConnell said Trump was responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol minutes after he voted to acquit the former president in a vote on Feb. 13 during an impeachment trial for the same act.

"There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell said, as claimed in the posts.

In a 20-minute speech on the Senate floor, McConnell said Trump's "crescendo of conspiracy theories" caused the Capitol insurrection, but he voted to acquit him because the former president "is constitutionally not eligible for conviction," USA TODAY reported.

The Kentucky senator said Trump's supporters were "assaulting the Capitol in his name" and "carried his banners" while "screaming their loyalties to him." He said where the rioters' loyalties rested "was obvious" and unsurprising given the falsehoods Trump promoted to his supporters about the election being stolen from him.

“Whatever reaction he says he meant to produce by that afternoon, we know he was watching the same live television as the rest of us,” McConnell said after the vote. “A mob was assaulting the Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his banners, hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him.”

He added that Trump "did not do his job" but instead, "according to public reports, he watched television happily – happily – as the chaos unfolded.”

McConnell says Senate could not convict

McConnell said he voted to acquit because he believes it was unconstitutional to convict Trump of misconduct after he left office and had become a private citizen, even though the Senate found that the trial was constitutional in a 56-44 vote on Feb. 9.

"This body is not invited to act as the nation's overarching moral tribunal,” McConnell said. He added, "If President Trump were still in office, I would have carefully considered whether the House managers proved their specific charge."

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Feb. 15, McConnell defended the Senate's choice to acquit Trump and responded to critics who said he should have scheduled the impeachment trial while Trump was still in office, saying the process would have been rushed.

"Impeachment is not some final moral tribunal," McConnell wrote. "It is a specific tool with a narrow purpose: restraining government officers. The instant Donald Trump ceased being the president, he exited the Senate's jurisdiction."

On the Senate floor, McConnell suggested Trump could still liable in civil and criminal court for his alleged actions and that the vote "does not condone anything that happened."

"It simply shows that senators did what the former president failed to do. We put our constitutional duty first," he said.

Our rating: True

Claims that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said former President Donald Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the Capitol riot but voted for acquittal at the impeachment trial are TRUE based on our research. The quotes included in the posts are accurate and were made during McConnell's speech on the Senate floor after the 57-43 vote. He said he voted to acquit Trump because he believed it was unconstitutional to convict him after he left office on Jan. 20.

