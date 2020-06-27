Fact check: Yes, tires may have RFID chips. No, the government isn't tracking you.

The claim: There’s an RFID chip in your tire’s valve stem that the government is using to track you. If you want to foil them, just snip that puppy off.

The claim is made in a meme: “Stop the government from tracking your car: Remove the RFID chip from the factory by snipping off this tube.”

The photo in the meme shows a gloved hand holding wire cutters, and those cutters are just about ready to slice through a tire’s valve stem.

Will the government go to the most surreptitious means to always know exactly where we are and what we’re doing?

This particular meme apparently started in South Africa (where “tire” is quaintly spelled “tyre”) in 2019 and on various humor sites such a Memes Rush, according to Africa Check.

There are chips in tires

RFID chips are actually placed in some tires. But not so that government can track you. And most certainly not in your valve stem.

RFID (that stands for radio frequency identification) chips are microchips that give data that can be used by a scanner or reader using radio frequency signals. Usually, it has some kind of built-in antenna. Basically, it’s a barcode loaded with all the trimmings: Because it uses radio frequency, for instance, the reader doesn’t have to be directly over it. The RFID chip can be read up to several feet away.

“RFID chips can be attached just about anywhere: clothes, shoes, vehicles, containers and even plants, animals and human beings,” according to Techopedia.com.

As a rule, the technology is mainly used for inventory purposes.

And, yes, the microchips are put into many tires.

It isn’t brand-new Big Brother technology: Back in 2006 NASCAR was employing RFID technology embedded in the walls of tires to help manage leased inventory, MotorSport.com reported.

Goodyear began exploring RFID technology as far back as 1984 and was putting it in tires around 1993.

Michelin, meanwhile, stated “the company is adding RFID chips into their tires for easier tracking and inventory purposes” and are working to develop sensors “that can provide a wealth of data on the tires as they are out on the road.”

This is all aimed at helping trucking companies improve maintenance, through the tires on their fleet giving them data on miles run, pressure and traction.

"Major tire producers are investigating new technologies to support their internal production processes and to gather more data per process step for individual tires," writes Jos Uijlenbrook in a column for Rubber & Plastics News in 2018.

According to an article from December on AutomotiveIQ: "RFID has the potential to bring increased efficiencies to tire production and logistics processes – including gathering of significantly increased amounts of data."

"Right from the very beginning of the production process through to the end of each tire’s life, improved data should allow for much better traceability, few errors and better efficiency throughout," the article adds.

There is no evidence the microchips in tires are added to the stem, as the claim states.

Our ruling: False

We rate this claim as FALSE. RFID technology in tires has been used for years, but not for government tracking. Industry publications state the technology is used to improve "efficiencies to tire production" as well as for fleet management purposes.

