Fact check: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would defer his annual raise

Devon Link, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Claim: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving himself a raise in the middle of a pandemic

With winter approaching, COVID-19 raging and employment rising, money is on America's mind. With that, one of the country's highest paid governors, New York's Andrew Cuomo, is facing criticism for a raise he did not take.

“Andrew Cuomo is giving himself a raise, despite already being the highest paid governor in America, while he locks down his state, putting millions out of work,” falsely claims a meme Elizabeth Johnston posted to Facebook Nov. 20.

Johnston is a Christian social media personality whom USA TODAY has fact checked before.

The meme attributes the statement to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who tweeted in the evening on Nov. 18. .

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet told USA TODAY he was "unaware of the update" and called the oversight "an honest mistake."

However, Kirk wasn't the only one to make this mistake. Several other outlets and social media users posted the same claim.

While Cuomo was scheduled to receive an annual pay increase, he did not give himself the raise and announced he would defer it two days before Johnston posted the claim.

More: Fact check: Operation Warp Speed official discussed vaccine distribution, not mandatory vaccinations

Johnston has yet to responded to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

He will not be taking the raise

Cuomo announced on Nov. 18 that he would not be taking the $25,000 pay raise he was scheduled to receive. State lawmakers approved of the annual salary increase in 2019. He does not decide his raises himself.

“I’m going to ask the commissioners, myself, the other electeds not to take a raise this year,” he said at a Nov. 18 press conference.

Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo’s senior adviser, confirmed to USA TODAY the governor would not be taking his scheduled raise in January.

"Given the state of the economy, given the fact that we've deferred pay raises for organized labor workforce, the governor didn't think it was appropriate to take the increase that was going to go into effect in January," he said.

More: Fact check: Experts caution mouthwash's effect on COVID-19 needs more study

The announcement comes after a state panel recommended on Nov. 16 that New York lawmakers defer pay raises until 2024 to offset the state debt in the wake of COVID-19. The panel’s recommendations did not apply to Cuomo because the New York state Constitution stipulates lawmakers decide the pay of the governor and lieutenant governor rather than the commission.

"Granting raises to public servants, no matter how much they might otherwise deserve them, is simply not possible at this time," wrote the Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation.

The raise would have brought Cuomo's annual salary from $225,00 to $250,000. He likely is the highest-paid governor in the country.

All statewide politicians were scheduled for pay raises, but Cuomo announced he would ask them to defer their raises, too. Azzopardi told USA TODAY that whether those state officials defer their raises would be voluntary, but he said the comptroller, attorney general and lieutenant governor have already agreed.

More: Fact check: Article wrongly states Biden COVID-19 adviser's view on vaccine, age

Aside from his salary, Cuomo earns income from his 2020 book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” He has repeatedly declined to say what he’s made from the book, which debuted at No. 7 on The New York Times’ combined print and e-book nonfiction best seller list. Instead, he said the profits will be available on his annual financial disclosure forms due in spring 2021.

In May, USA TODAY fact checked similar claims that Cuomo and New York legislators had voted to increase their salaries during the pandemic and corresponding financial crisis.

Our ruling: False

We rate the claim that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given himself a raise in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic FALSE because it is not supported by our research. Statements from Cuomo and his senior adviser confirm he has deferred a $25,000 raise that 2019 lawmakers set for January. Further, the New York governor doesn't grant raises, the state's lawmakers do that.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo will defer his raise amid pandemic

Latest Stories

  • Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to ‘please consider’ pardons for Julian Assange and Edward Snowden

    ‘Whistleblowers must be protected’, says Democrat lawmaker

  • Pictured: A doctor hugged a distraught elderly coronavirus patient on Thanksgiving, after warning the public America is headed for its 'darkest days' over Christmas

    Dr. Joseph Varon, of Houston's United Memorial Medical Center, has worked 251 days in the COVID-19 ICU. He said the 'darkest days' are to come.

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues reportedly addressed was Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving 8 movies to watch instead of the ones that won't be released this holiday season Make America Laugh Again

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports - Turkish union

    Saudi Arabia formally suspended imports of meat, eggs and other products from Turkey earlier this month, the Turkish exporters' union said, after a months-long informal boycott of Turkish goods over political tensions between the two regional rivals. Turkish exporters have reported increasing obstacles to trade in Saudi Arabia, as businessmen in the Gulf Arab state have led calls for bans on Turkish imports and as ties between the two countries deteriorated. Already strained by competing ambitions for regional influence, those relations plunged into crisis two years ago when Saudi agents killed prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.

  • Man who threatened to shoot Black family for moving into house jailed for two years

    ‘This defendant terrorised an entire family by threatening to kill African American parents and their four children’

  • Women call for end to domestic violence after lockdowns bring more attacks

    Women around the world marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Wednesday with protests and marches.

  • White rice spikes blood sugar levels and 'has almost the same effect as eating pure table sugar,' according to Harvard Medical School

    White rice contains less fiber, protein, and other key nutrients compared to brown rice. As a result, white rice has fewer health benefits.

  • They're baaack: Trump and allies still refuse election loss

    Monday seemed like the end of President Donald Trump's relentless challenges to the election, after the federal government acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden was the “apparent winner” and Trump cleared the way for cooperation on a transition of power. On Thursday, after a Thanksgiving evening conversation from the White House with troops stationed overseas, Trump abruptly pivoted to angrily alleging — still without any evidence — that “massive fraud” was behind his defeat. Speaking to news crews gathered to watch the traditional holiday conversation with the military, Trump denounced officials in battleground states he'd lost as “communists” and “enemies of the state.”

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Israel blamed for assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

    Iran blamed Israel for the killing of one of its top Iranian nuclear scientists in an assassination near Tehran yesterday that threatens to provoke a military confrontation during the final months of the Trump presidency. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh succumbed to injuries in hospital after gunmen fired on his car in Damavand county, Iranian media reported. Western and Israeli intelligence had long identified Mr Fakhrizadeh, 59, as the head of a covert Iranian project to develop a nuclear weapon that was shelved in 2003. He was subject to UN sanctions and named by the International Atomic Energy Agency in its 2015 "final assessment" of questions about Iran's nuclear programme. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack but Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there were “serious indications” of Israeli involvement. “Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” he tweeted. “This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.” He called on the international community and particularly the European Union to condemn the killing "as an act of state terror".

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificates

    The 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.

  • In fresh blow to Trump, U.S. court rejects Pennsylvania election case

    The Trump campaign and its supporters have tried and failed to convince judges of election irregularities in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, all critical to Biden's victory. "On to SCOTUS!" wrote Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign attorney, on Twitter after the ruling, referring to a planned appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Ethiopian forces launch 'final assault' on Tigray capital with devastating fighting predicted

    Ethiopian forces have launched the ‘final’ assault on the capital of the country’s northern Tigray region, the prime minister said on Thursday. Devastating fighting is expected as military officials claim they have surrounded Mekele, which has roughly the same population as Liverpool, with tanks and artillery. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2019, commands one of Africa’s most powerful armies, with tens of thousands of soldiers, Russian made MiG fighter jets and powerful artillery units. Set against the federal forces are the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a regional government with battle-hardened fighters and strong military leadership. A civil war has been raging across the northern, mountainous region of Africa’s second-most populous nation since November 4th, when Mr Abiy suddenly sent federal forces in to crush the TPLF government.

  • Thanksgiving: Millions celebrate in shadow of coronavirus

    Despite restrictions, some traditions have continued - including New York City's Thanksgiving parade.

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.