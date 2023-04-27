Fact check: New York reducing food-related emissions, not banning meat and dairy

The claim: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he will ban meat and dairy products in the city

An April 18 video on Rumble shared by comedian and commentator Terrence K. Williams shows New York City Mayor Eric Adams talking about the benefits of a plant-based diet.

“NYC Mayor said he will start banning meat and dairy products,” reads the video's caption.

The video was viewed more than 40,000 times on Rumble in a week. A link to the post was also shared more than 500 times on Facebook over the same time.

Our rating: False

Adams did not say he was banning meat and dairy products. Rather, he announced the city is trying to cut back on food-based emissions and is reducing the amount of dairy and meat served at city facilities as part of that effort.

City facilities reducing, not banning, meat and dairy use

A city hall spokesperson called the claim that Adams said he will ban meat and dairy “100% false.”

The claim emerged after Adams announced on April 17 an effort to curb food-related emissions from city agencies by one-third by 2030. He said research had identified meat and dairy production as significant contributors to the city government’s carbon footprint.

“It is easy to talk about emissions that are coming from vehicles and how it impacts our carbon footprint, it is easy to talk about the emissions that’s coming from buildings and how it impacts our environment,” Adams said. “But we now have to talk about beef. And I don’t know if people are really ready for this conversation.”

At no point in the announcement did Adams call for a complete ban on meat and dairy.

New York City has adopted other policies aimed at addressing food-related emissions, including the addition of vegan meals in schools and plant-based meals in hospitals. But none of the prior policies have banned people from eating meat or dairy.

The cutback in the city's use of meat and dairy was announced alongside a challenge for the private sector to also cut food-based emissions.

Adams largely eats a vegan diet and highlighted health benefits he has experienced from the change in the announcement.

USA TODAY reached out to Williams for comment and did not get a response.

The Associated Press, AFP and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

