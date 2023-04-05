Fact-checking Donald Trump’s attack on judge Juan Merchan

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has unleashed a series of dramatic allegations of bias against Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over his trial in Manhattan.

But what are his claims, and do they stand up to scrutiny?

On Sunday night, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social, a micro-blog similar to Twitter: “Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A. (he must be changed!).”

On Tuesday he doubled down: “THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS,” he wrote [capitals are his].

“HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL.

“HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!”

First things first: there doesn’t seem to be much firm evidence that Judge Merchan’s family harbour a burning personal animus for the former president that could be characterised as “hatred”.

The claim appears to be based on his daughter working for Democrat political campaigns and the judge presiding over another trial last year.

Last autumn Judge Merchan presided over the prosecution of the Trump Organisation, Mr Trump’s real estate firm, for tax fraud.

The trial ended with the company found guilty and hit with fines.

He sentenced Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer and a long-time Trump organisation executive, to five months in jail after he pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to conceal nearly $1.8 million in compensation from tax authorities.

Mr Trump himself was not on trial then, but his claim that the judge was an “unfair disaster” may be a reference to Judge Merchan’s refusal to allow defence lawyers to argue their clients were being targeted because they were associated with Mr Trump.

“I will not allow you in any way to bring up a selective prosecution claim, or claim this is some sort of novel prosecution,” Judge Merchan told a pre-trial hearing when a lawyer tried to argue the defendants were being targeted because of their association with Mr Trump, CBS reported at the time.

He later added that he “will have very little patience at trial for any questions that are not in a good faith basis”.

The allegations against Loren Merchan, the judge’s daughter, first appeared on the far-Right news site Gateway Pundit on Sunday.

The site claimed, citing Ms Merchan’s LinkedIn profile, that in 2019 she worked as “Director of Digital Persuasion” for Kamala Harris for the People, the now-vice president’s campaign for the White House in 2019.

She was also listed as working for Authentic Campaigns, a political consultancy that runs “award-winning online programs for progressive campaigns,” according to its website.

Authentic campaigns lists Kamala Harris for the People as one of its past clients.

The Telegraph was not able to immediately verify the authenticity of the LinkedIn page.

There is no evidence that Ms Merchan’s employment has an influence on her father’s legal judgments.

But Mr Trump and his family have used the report to claim that the judge was hand-picked by a Democrat conspiracy that also involves Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney.

“Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks,” Donald Trump Jr posted with a link to a Breitbart write-up of the story.

There is no evidence that the district attorney hand-picked the judge or that it is a Democrat conspiracy.

What does Trump’s legal team say?

Mr Trump’s lawyers do not seem to have a problem with the judge. In fact, they seem to have openly contradicted their client.

Donald Trump appeared in court in Manhattan on Tuesday - Elizabeth Williams/FR42054 AP

Joe Tacopina, a criminal defence attorney retained by Mr Trump, told CNN on Sunday: “I have no issue with this judge whatsoever … He has a very good reputation.”

“Do I think the judge is biased? Of course not,” Mr Tacopina added while speaking to George Stephanopolous on ABC News.

Other lawyers who have appeared before the Supreme Court justice describe him as stern but compassionate.

“He’s a serious jurist, smart and even tempered,” Ron Kuby, a long-time defence lawyer in Manhattan, told NBC News.

“He’s not one of those judges who yells at lawyers, and is characterised as a no-nonsense judge. But he’s always in control of the courtroom.”