Fact-checking the second Republican primary debate: What candidates get right (and wrong)

Republican presidential candidates are on the debate stage tonight for the second time ahead of the 2024 primary.

Follow along here with the USA TODAY Fact Check Team as we dig into candidates' claims and add context on expected campaign themes, including election fraud, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the war in Ukraine and more.

There will be seven candidates involved in the debate this time around, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The others are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. The debate is happening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The party's frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, didn't attend the first debate and is not participating tonight either.

Here's some background from our archives on topics we expect to see through the campaign and perhaps this evening:

Hunter Biden's legal troubles a target for Republicans

The ongoing legal case involving Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, has already had broad political implications, with many Republican lawmakers looking to tie his business activities to his father.

Hunter Biden was indicted Sept. 14 on two federal charges for allegedly lying to a gun dealer and on a federal form when buying a revolver in 2018.

The case nearly went away in July, but a federal judge refused to accept a plea deal after prosecutors and defense attorneys couldn't agree on the terms. Hunter Biden had previously agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and participate in a pretrial program for a firearm offense.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has also been investigating Biden in an effort to link actions by then-Vice President Joe Biden to his son's business dealings with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma. Republicans repeatedly alleged that Joe Biden was involved in influence peddling during his time as vice president. The White House has denied that allegation, calling it baseless innuendo.

Hunter Biden recently filed lawsuits against the Internal Revenue Service for allegedly releasing his confidential tax information and Rudy Giuliani for allegedly releasing personal information from his laptop.

Here are a few of the Hunter Biden-related claims we’ve previously addressed:

– Chris Mueller

Trump's absence doesn't stop talk of indictments

Trump again won't be on the debate stage tonight, but the former president looms large over the Republican primary in light of both his commanding lead in the polls and his unprecedented legal troubles.

Most recently, Trump and several allies were indicted Aug. 14 by a Georgia grand jury that accused them of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, where Trump lost to President Joe Biden in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

The charges against Trump in Georgia are only the latest in a series of prosecutions against him that began in March, when he was indicted for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush-money payments intended to silence two women before the 2016 election. Trump also faces charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents and allegedly conspiring to steal the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

While recent polls show Trump doesn't seem to have lost support among Republican primary voters as a result of his criminal charges, a general election could be a different story. A poll released Sept. 24 by NBC News found 62% of voters have either major or moderate concerns about Trump’s indictments.

Trump's legal woes have been the subject of an array of false or misleading claims on social media:

– Chris Mueller

Abortion sparks debate, misinformation after Roe. v. Wade ruling

Abortion is expected to be a key issue, having sparked disagreement between parties as well as between the candidates on tonight’s stage.

More than a dozen states across the country have banned, or attempted to ban, abortion since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022. The decision eliminated the constitutional right to have an abortion.

Democrats have sought to use the issue to mobilize voters ahead of the 2024 election. Republican presidential candidates have generally been opposed to the procedure, but vary in how they would try to regulate it if elected.

Former President Donald Trump, who will not participate in the debate, has suggested he would work with “both sides” of the abortion issue and has denounced total restrictions on abortions. He criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of legislation banning abortion after six weeks in his state.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence clashed on the topic of a federal abortion ban at the first GOP presidential debate in August. Haley, the only woman on stage, called for finding “consensus” among people across the political spectrum on the issue while Pence responded by saying “consensus is the opposite of leadership.”

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has said he does not support a federal ban on abortion and believes the matter is a state issue, though he does support state bans of the procedure “around the six-week mark” of gestation. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has advocated for a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has called for leaving the matter up to individual states.

Abortion has sparked a flurry of misinformation online:

-BrieAnna Frank

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP debate fact check: What Ramaswamy, Haley get right (and wrong)