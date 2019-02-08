Fact or Fiction: Congress Stole From Social Security?

For nearly 80 years, Social Security has been a financial rock for our nation's elderly. Although it's not an entitlement, most Americans will earn themselves a retirement benefit through decades of hard work. And when they do hang up their work gloves for good, there's a good chance they'll be reliant in some form on what's received from Social Security. More than 3 out of 5 of today's retirees lean on the program for at least half of their income, with 84% of non-retirees expected to be reliant on Social Security income in some capacity to make ends meet, according to an October 2018 Gallup survey.

Yet, it's also a program that's facing hardships like never before.

A Social Security card wedged between fanned cash bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

This is Social Security's biggest challenge since its inception

According to the annually released Social Security Board of Trustees report from this past June, the program is on the verge of expending more than it collects in revenue each year. This inflection point is representative of a series of ongoing demographic changes, and the fact that the current payout schedule, inclusive of cost-of-living adjustments, simply isn't sustainable over the long term (which is defined as the next 75 years).

Though Social Security currently has just shy of $2.9 trillion in asset reserves, the program can't withstand net cash outflows caused by higher expenditures forever. By 2034, the Trustees portend that the program's $2.9 trillion in asset reserves will be completely gone, leaving no choice but to reduce benefits by up to 21%, assuming Congress has failed to raise additional revenue or make expenditure cuts.

How Social Security got into this bind is often a source of contentious debate. However, one avenue of blame almost always leads to the Lyndon B. Johnson administration.

Two Social Security cards and two hundred dollar bills lying atop a payout card. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Social Security's accounting procedures raise eyebrows

Back in 1968, President Johnson made a change to the presentation of the federal budget, choosing to include Social Security and its trust funds. This created what was known then as the "unified budget." Prior to this, from its creation in 1935 through fiscal year 1968, Social Security was presented as a separate budget entity.

Why include Social Security in the federal budget, you ask? The simple reason is that the President's Commission on Budget Concepts found the existing method of presenting budgets confusing. Since this was before Congress had independent budgeting processes (which weren't introduced until 1974), there were three separate budgets floating around, all of which had different federal deficits. In order to simplify things, Johnson proposed implementing a unified budget, beginning with fiscal year 1969. This was the first year that Social Security and its trust funds were presented "on-budget" with all federal spending.