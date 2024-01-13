Fact or Fiction: Feds banning humor in highway signs?
A story you may have seen claims the federal government is cracking down on using humor in highway signs.
TikTokers are reacting to Selena Gomez’s most recent social media break.
The Pentagon had to officially deny that Taylor Swift is a secret government asset after a Fox News personality floated that conspiracy theory on-air. Why are there so many Swiftiracy theories?
In an unannounced update to its usage policy, OpenAI has opened the door to military applications of its technologies. While the policy previously prohibited use of its products for the purposes of "military and warfare," that language has now disappeared, and OpenAI did not deny that it was now open to military uses. Unannounced changes to policy wording happen fairly frequently in tech as the products they govern the use of evolve and change, and OpenAI is clearly no different.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
Infinix's AirCharge tech can deliver up to 25W of power wirelessly, and over a distance of up to 20cm (7.87 inches).
The FAA will have more oversight of the production and manufacturing of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes after one lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The agency suggested it might delegate a third party to conduct Boeing inspections and quality control.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
Up top we have Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo digging through the key stories from the week. Then, Kirsten Korosec and Haje Jan Kamps are aboard to bring us the latest from CES! Overmoon's recent fundraising and business progress were Mary Ann's choice for the week, showing that proptech is not dead yet!
Some gadgets just make you say... 'y tho?'
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
"Anyone who's paid attention to beauty culture and how it's been shifting over the past five to 10 years could have probably predicted this."
Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed price increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.
Very few companies allow you to buy a money order with a credit card, and it can be an expensive payment option.
Whether it's Emily Blunt and John Krasinski or Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, celebrity conversations are fascinating to fans.
The integration of generative AI in smartphones is expected to spur “a new upgrade cycle” in 2024 after years of sluggish sales, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.