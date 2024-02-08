Fact or Fiction: PETA calling for end to use of animals in carousels?
The animal rights group sent a letter to a Kansas company known for making beautiful merry-go-rounds.
The animal rights group sent a letter to a Kansas company known for making beautiful merry-go-rounds.
The Chiefs are the new team some people love to hate.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
Geno Auriemma trails only Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer on the college basketball all-time wins list.
Some Swifties have never cared about football. Some NFL fans are new Swifties. The Super Bowl is bringing them together.
Monte Morris has played in just four games for the Pistons this season while dealing with a leg injury.
The Jazz, according to league sources, have discussed a framework with the Raptors that would bring Brown to Utah in return for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
These special deliveries by Harry & David, Happy Box and more will level up your gifting game this year.
Disney's standalone ESPN streaming service is coming late next year, with "the full suite" of live channels.
Lego Fortnite is only two months old, but Epic Games is already out with an even bigger collaboration. Epic and Disney announced today that the companies will partner on an "all-new games and entertainment universe" that will bring characters from Disney's deep catalogue to life through a tie-in with Fortnite. Disney will take a $1.5 billion equity stake in Epic Games as part of the deal.
Players will be able to “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more” in the new entertainment universe, which will be powered by Epic’s flagship Unreal Engine.
Snap's earnings debacle is the latest in a string of bad reactions to quarterly reports.
Never lose or drop your prized possession again with this genius little strap.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it — and it's on mega-sale.
Shoppers are using them during power outages, too.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking tech.
'It mixes heavy bread and cookie batches in seconds,' says a five-star reviewer.
After former Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson announced on X he would be interviewing Russian president Vladimir Putin, downloads of the app formerly known as Twitter jumped, sending X to the top of the U.S. App Store overnight. Multiple outlets on Wednesday, including Reuters, the AP, and The New York Times, have confirmed that Carlson's interview has already taken place, and The Wall Street Journal said the interview is expected to air on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Interest in the Carlson-Putin interview likely drove a spike in new installs for the X app, which began climbing up the App Store charts around 7 PM EST and then became the No. 1 app by midnight, according to data from app intelligence firm Appfigures.