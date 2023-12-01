Fact or Fiction: Tool bag in space could be visible to star watchers?
A story you might have seen claims a tool bag is floating in space and could even be visible to star watchers.
A story you might have seen claims a tool bag is floating in space and could even be visible to star watchers.
The "Black-ish" alum recalls dealing with reproductive health issues as a young teen.
Educator, author, and advocate Schuyler Bailar lays out six important points of introspection around transgender identity from his new book "He/She/They."
TikTok has introduced the Artist Account, which offers up-and-coming musicians new ways to curate their profiles in ways that boost discoverability.
Steam just announced software called Steam Link that connects Meta Quest VR headsets wirelessly, allowing for remote play of PCVR titles. This tech isn’t exactly new, as it’s more or less an official version of pre-existing software like Virtual Desktop.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his daily fantasy primer for Week 13.
Hallmark has found a reliable set of stars who help to bring its familiar plots to life.
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
Incarcerated people in correctional facilities around the country have wildly varying levels of opportunity to prepare for life after release. Nucleos is a startup that hopes to make the kind of e-learning tools we tend to take for granted available to these places with an all-in-one service that's free for them to use. It's just a click away — if you have a computer you can use regularly that isn't severely limited for security reasons.
Green Bay is in the thick of the NFC wild-card race after a slow start, and it's thanks in big part to the development of Love — and the pieces around him.
A $15 wallet beloved by more than 50,000 fans, a top-rated blouse for $30, cute wool socks and more.
On the first anniversary of ChatGPT's November 30, 2022 release, let’s take a look back on the year of OpenAI that brought us here.
From popular T-shirt bras to flattering minimizers and strapless faves, these are the best styles around.
PDD, the firm behind the fast-growing shopping app Temu, is shaking up China's Big Tech club. On Thursday, news of Alibaba's market cap sliding under that of PDD made headlines all over the Chinese internet. This development marked a historic shift in China's e-commerce space, where for years Alibaba had held the crown jewel.
Substack has beefed up its video capabilities, offering users the ability to directly upload content and lock it behind customizable paywalls. There’s also an AI tool to generate transcripts and more efficient cross-platform sharing options.
Amazon has hopped on the same bandwagon many major tech companies have hitched a ride on this year by debuting its own image generator. A preview of Titan Image Generator is now available for AWS customers.
Pinterest is today expanding on its efforts to make its product more inclusive with respect to body type diversity with the test of a new consumer-facing tool that allows users to filter select searches by different body types. The feature, which will work with women's fashion and wedding ideas at launch, builds on Pinterest's new body type technology announced earlier this year. The latter involves novel computer vision technology that uses shape, size and form to identify various body types across the more than 5 billion images on Pinterest's platform, and is the AI powering this new front-end feature.
More baby-tracking wearables are entering the marketplace — and getting FDA clearance. What does it mean for parents?
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
'What do I like about this sweater? Hmmmm… what do I like about chicken noodle soup when I'm sick or a cozy comforter on my bed or cheesy lasagna?'
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.