FACT FOCUS: Claims link ‘woke’ policies to bank’s demise

2
PHILIP MARCELO
·5 min read

As Wall Street reels from the swift demise of Silicon Valley Bank — the biggest American bank failure since the 2008 financial meltdown — some social media users are honing in on a single culprit: its socially aware, or “woke,” agenda.

But the Santa Clara-based institution’s professed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, wasn't a driver of the bank’s collapse, say banking and financial experts. Its poor investment strategies and a customer base prone to make devastating bank runs were.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Silicon Valley Bank failed because it focused on “woke” policies such as diversity, equity and inclusion.

THE FACTS: The nation’s 16th largest bank collapsed because of poor investment and risk strategies that left the bank with insufficient cash to weather a mass withdrawal of assets from its largely tech sector customers, who have been particularly hard hit in the current economy, financial and banking experts explain.

There’s also no evidence to support claims that the bank’s stated commitment to supporting and investing in diversity and sustainability efforts played a role in its demise, they say.

Social media posts in the wake of the collapse have nonetheless pointed critically to any number of diversity efforts at the bank, such as the launch of a month-long LGBTQ pride campaign or donations to Black Lives Matter and other racial justice causes.

Some even cited the bank’s 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which includes a commitment to provide at least $5 billion in loans, investments and other financing for sustainability efforts by 2027.

“The WOKE agenda coming from SVB is in a large part to blame for their FAILURE,” declared a Twitter user in a post that had been liked or shared nearly 4,000 times as of Wednesday. “The insane left-wing agenda is BANKRUPTING our future. Go woke, GET BROKE!”

But the institution's fall had all the hallmarks of a "classic run on the bank,” Peter Cohan, a professor of management practice at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, said in an email. “A focus on DEI had nothing to do with the collapse of SVB.”

Rodney Ramcharan, a finance professor at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, agreed, dismissing the more than $70 million in tax deductible donations the bank reportedly made to BLM and other groups over the years as “trivial and irrelevant.”

Nothing in the bank’s publicly available financial disclosure reports suggests any damaging spending on diversity initiatives, he added. If there had been issues they would be included in reports to regulatory agencies such as the Federal Reserve.

“The bank would have suffered loan losses—writing down bad loans made to ‘woke’ firms,” Ramcharan explained in an email. “So this is not a matter of opinion, but actual data. Instead, there are no unusual loan losses or loan loss provisioning.”

The bank’s $5 billion commitment to sustainability efforts represents a promise to make future loans and isn’t indicative of financial investments that led to the bank’s failure today, said William Chittenden, a professor at Texas State University’s McCoy College of Business Administration.

“If we were in 2027 and SVB had billions in defaulted ‘sustainability loans,’ then I would agree that the failure could be attributed to the types of loans they made,” he wrote in an email. “But to say the bank failed for loans they likely haven’t even made yet makes no sense to me.”

What is clear from financial disclosure documents is that the bank, which was founded in 1983, had not properly managed the risk on large investments it had made in recent years as it rapidly grew, experts agreed.

From 2019 to 2021, SVB purchased tens of billions of dollars in mortgage backed securities, U.S. Treasury bonds and other relatively conservative investments at low interest rates, explained Aaron Klein, a financial expert at the Brookings Institution, a D.C.-based think tank. But the bank didn't hedge those bets with other investments.

As interest rates rose rapidly this past year, the value of those investments declined just as the bank’s customers were increasingly drawing down on their funds to make ends meet in a worsening economy, he and other experts said. The bank was forced to sell $21 billion securities at a nearly $2 billion loss.

“Bottom line: The bank failed because of liquidity issues,” Chittenden wrote in an email. “The failure had nothing to do with the quality of any ‘woke’ bank’s loans.”

Another crucial factor in the bank’s demise was its client base, according to Klein.

The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry’s best-known brands. But nearly all of them were considered uninsured depositors, meaning their accounts contained more than the $250,000 covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the event of a bank’s failure, he said.

“Uninsured depositors are more likely to run, making the bank inherently less stable,” Klein wrote.

Ironically, despite all the claims of being a “woke bank,” SVB wasn’t even all that diverse, at least at critical leadership positions, noted Peter Conti-Brown, a professor of financial regulation at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

The bank’s executive team was all white and mostly male and its board of directors had just one Black member and one LGBTQ member, according to the bank’s website.

Spokespersons for the bank didn’t respond to requests for comment, and the FDIC and other federal and state regulatory agencies declined to comment.

“There’s nothing unusual in SVB’s focus on diversifying away from such homogeneity - banks and businesses of all shapes and sizes have done the same,” Conti-Brown wrote in an email, referring to the company’s leadership team. “SVB failed because its bankers were bad at being bankers, something that no extra time away from meetings about diversity would have fixed.” __

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • Quantum computer startup SEEQC unveils digital chip that operates at super cold temp

    New York-based quantum computer startup SEEQC said on Wednesday it has developed a digital chip that can operate at temperatures colder than outer space so it can be used with quantum processors that are often in cryogenic chambers. Quantum computers, based on quantum physics, have the potential one day to complete some calculations millions of times faster than the most powerful supercomputer today. One challenge is that quantum processors with quantum bits, or qubits, often need to be stored at very cold temperatures near zero Kelvin, or -273.15 Celsius.

  • Locals debate Elizabeth historic district status + Will riding habits change after Charlotte train derailment?

    Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Hump Day!

  • How to Make Your Airport Experience More Enjoyable, According to the Experts

    Do: splurge on comfort. Don't: be in such a rush!

  • EXPLAINER: Next steps for Black reparations in San Francisco

    San Francisco supervisors have backed the idea of paying reparations to Black people, but whether members will agree to lump-sum payments of $5 million to every eligible person or to any of the more than 100 other recommendations made by an advisory committee won't be known until later this year. The idea of Black reparations is not new, but the federal government's promise of granting 40 acres and a mule to newly freed slaves was never realized. It wasn't until George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in 2020 that reparations movements began spreading in earnest across the country.

  • Miami New Drama’s ‘Defacing Michael Jackson’ well acted but misses its chance to soar

    Aurin Squire’s “Defacing Michael Jackson” is a memory play, at least in part.

  • Analysis-Swiss blank cheque wins some time for Credit Suisse

    Switzerland's radical pledge to bankroll Credit Suisse Group AG has won the embattled lender the chance to resurrect itself from an almost complete collapse in confidence that rattled global markets. The move, tantamount to a blank cheque from one of the globe's leading central banks, is reminiscent of the promise by European Central Bank Mario Draghi to do whatever it takes to support the euro during the financial crash more than a decade ago. In the years that followed, the ECB and other central banks printed billions of euros, a free-money era that spawned a global rally in asset prices.

  • Banking crisis is 'going to slow growth': strategist

    Swiss bank, Credit Suisse (CS) had a roller coaster of a day. Shares closed in the European markets down over 20% after the bank acknowledged that it found “material weakness” in its financial reports. After hours, Swiss National Bank announced that it will provide Credit Suisse with liquidity if necessary. Credit Suisse’s early dip put pressure on markets as a whole, adding to jitters after the closing of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY). Matt Maley, Miller Tabak + Co. Chief Market Strategist, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the impact weakness in banking could have on the broader economy, “The banks are going to have tighter lending standards, etcetera. That's going to slow growth down.” Hot CPI and PPI prints added to fear of a slowing economy this week. Maley, however says inflation may not be our biggest worry, “We're going to start worrying less about whether we have inflation or not and more about whether we're going to have a recession.” Watch the full interview with Seana Smith and Ines Ferre here. Key video moments: 00:15 "Are we going to have a banking crisis?" 00:29 On tech stocks 00:43 Banking problem "not as big as it was before" 01:03 "That's going to slow growth"

  • Des Moines woman finally gets lottery winnings from check bank refused to deposit

    Chase Bank has provided no explanation for freezing Veronica Cruz's account and cancelling her debit card

  • Fox Liberal Pundit Pushes Back on Network’s ‘Woke’ SVB Narrative

    Jessica Tarlov, co-host of the Fox News roundtable show The Five, took issue Tuesday with conservative pundits—some on her own network—placing the blame for Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on diversity initiatives in the workplace and prioritizing “woke-ness” above financial concerns.Tarlov began by referencing a New York Post story from Monday in which a tech insider told the Republican-friendly outlet that SVB was “the bank of the Democrats.” “If it was the Bank of MAGA, what are the chances it

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Warren says $250,000 cap in deposit insurance for banks should be reexamined

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday said the $250,000 cap on deposit insurance should be reexamined to better suit small business and nonprofit organizations. “I think that we should reexamine, just overall, about why we have limits at $250,000 of protection,” she said on CNBC’s “Squawk Street.” The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures up…

  • Roth 401(k)s Just Got a Lot More Attractive. Here's Why.

    Now, if you want a retirement plan that offers you the option to make larger annual contributions, you may want to favor a Roth 401(k) over a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs also bar higher earners from contributing directly. With a Roth 401(k), there are no income limits to worry about.

  • The U.S. housing market could face 2 big changes in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, says Zillow

    Zillow chief economist gives two predictions for how the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank could impact the housing market in 2023.

  • Academic study flags 186 banks as vulnerable to a run as Silicon Valley Bank was

    A new academic study of bank fragility concludes that 186 U.S. banks remain vulnerable to a run on deposits like the one that doomed Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate bank in the past week. Erica Xuewei Jiang of the University of Southern California, Gregor Matvos of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Tomasz Piskorski of Columbia Business School and Amit Seru of Stanford University authored the 20-page study of uninsured deposits at banks. An exception with Silicon Valley Bank, however, was its “disproportionate” share of funding from uninsured deposits.

  • Dave Ramsey Shares the One Financial Product That Just Isn’t Worth It

    On a recent episode of "The Ramsey Show," host and finance expert Dave Ramsey railed against one policy that he believes you should absolutely not enroll in: whole life insurance. Mortgage Interest...

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.