FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn't orchestrate Jan. 6

FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection poked another hole in the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that federal agents orchestrated the attack, confirming on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that a man at the center of the claims said he’d never been an FBI informant. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALI SWENSON
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection poked another hole in the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that federal agents orchestrated the attack, confirming on Tuesday that a man at the center of the claims said he’d never been an FBI informant.

Ray Epps, an Arizona man who was filmed encouraging others to enter the U.S. Capitol, testified that he wasn’t “employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on Jan. 5th or 6th or at any other time,” the committee tweeted on Tuesday.

The committee issued its statement after numerous Republican lawmakers highlighted the fringe theory in recent weeks, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. Pressed by Cruz, a Justice Department official said she couldn’t say whether FBI agents participated in the insurrection because she couldn’t discuss “the specifics of sources and methods” of the FBI.

Meanwhile, the evidence indicates the mob that invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 was overwhelmingly made up of Trump supporters who wanted to help the then-president.

Here’s a closer look at the facts:

CLAIM: Ray Epps, who was filmed on Jan. 5 and 6 urging rioters toward the U.S. Capitol, is a federal agent who helped to orchestrate the insurrection.

THE FACTS: There’s no evidence to support that Epps — who has not been arrested or charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot — was anything but a disgruntled supporter of former President Donald Trump, like thousands of others who descended on the Capitol that day.

The Jan. 6 committee says Epps testified that he wasn’t working for law enforcement, and at this point, no convincing evidence has been provided linking him to federal agents.

Public records show Epps appears to be a 60-year-old Queen Creek, Arizona, business owner. He also appears to have been affiliated in the past with the Oath Keepers, a national militia group, in Arizona. A YouTube video posted by the group in 2011 lists Epps as the “Oath Keepers Arizona Chapter President,” while a man resembling Epps appears in the footage.

The FBI at one point included an image of Epps on a “wanted” list seeking information about those involved in Capitol violence, then deleted the reference in July. But there are plenty of reasons the FBI might remove individuals from the site, including if it no longer needed help locating them or had already interviewed them.

The theory that Epps was an undercover FBI agent grew from a video that circulated on far-right message boards days after the insurrection. It showed Epps on the evening of Jan. 5, urging Trump supporters around him to “peacefully” enter the Capitol the next day.

That video and others of Epps talking to rioters outside the Capitol building ricocheted across social media for months until Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, shared the footage in a congressional hearing in October.

Massie asked Attorney General Merrick Garland why the man in the videos hadn’t been charged, and whether federal agents were involved in the riots. Garland said he couldn’t comment on an ongoing federal investigation, per FBI policy, causing claims about Epps to snowball.

The theory was amplified by Revolver News, a fringe news site founded by a former Trump administration speechwriter who lost his job after speaking at a 2016 conference attended by white nationalists. The site claimed that the FBI posting, then removing, an image of Epps from a “Capitol Violence Most Wanted List” showed he was a “Fed-Protected Provocateur” who “Appears To Have Led” the Jan. 6 attack.

That's not proof the man was a federal agent — and there’s no reason right now to believe that any undercover agent galvanized a mob of Trump supporters, many of whom were vocal about their intentions, to attempt to delay the congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential win.

In fact, an AP review of social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people either facing criminal charges or identified in footage from Jan. 6 showed that the mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including GOP officials and donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, off-duty police, members of the military and conspiracy theory adherents.

Revolver News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conservative blogs and lawmakers have insisted that Epps not being charged with a crime reveals he must be associated with the FBI. But Epps was among thousands of revelers trespassing on the Capitol grounds, many of whom have not been charged.

Republicans who have promoted the theory, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, say they’ve asked the FBI and Justice Department for more information about Epps and his involvement in Jan. 6 to no avail. That’s not surprising. Federal law enforcement officials rarely share details about ongoing investigations. Gaetz gave no indication what led him to believe that Epps was working for the FBI but said he finds the agency’s silence to be concerning.

Asked during testimony before Congress whether there was any reason to believe the insurrection was organized by “fake Trump protesters,” FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump, said the agency had “not seen evidence of that.”

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection tweeted on Tuesday that it was aware of claims Epps was an FBI informant, and had interviewed Epps directly.

“Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on Jan 5th or 6th or at any other time, & that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency,” the committee wrote.

Epps told an Associated Press reporter that he’d been advised not to comment and referred questions to his lawyer, who said Tuesday evening that he was not available for comment.

____

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Josh Kelety and David Klepper contributed to this report.

____

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 Committee Knocks Down ‘False Flag’ Conspiracy Pushed by Tucker and Cruz

    brent stirtonThe House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack revealed on Tuesday that they had interviewed Ray Epps, knocking down a right-wing conspiracy theory that the Trump supporter who was present during the Capitol riots is an undercover FBI agent.“Mr. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any o

  • Jan. 6 committee dismisses Ray Epps conspiracy theory, issues new subpoenas

    The House panel said Epps, who was seen trying to egg on protesters ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, told it he was not a federal agent.

  • Law enforcement fatalities spiked in 2021. Covid-19 was the leading cause of death.

    The number of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty across the United States last year totaled 458, a 55 percent increase from 2020, the Nationa

  • Numerous lawmakers test positive for COVID amid Omicron surge

    More than a half-dozen members of Congress have announced they tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days as the Omicron surge continues across many areas of the country.

  • 'Down to the wire': Corpus Christi at odds with Nueces County over health district split

    The city will soon withdraw from the health district if the county does not agree to a 30-day extension, the city manager told the Caller-Times.

  • Judge says FTC's antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

    A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power. The FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of Facebook’s popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company.

  • China Inflation Fuels Rate-Cut Calls as World Starts to Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateChina’s inflation pressures moderated in D

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis to lay out 2022 agenda

    It's the first day of the 2022 Florida Legislative Session and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to lay out his plans.

  • A UK surgeon who autographed his initials onto patients' livers is now permanently barred from practicing medicine

    Simon Bramhall used an argon beam machine to brand his initials onto two patients' livers, and has been removed from the medical register.

  • GOP Senator Triggers Trump By Telling The Truth About The Election

    Trump shot back at Sen. Mike Rounds by calling the 67-year-old Republican from South Dakota "woke."

  • Both of Rapper Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Are Now in Custody

    Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Shelby County District AttorneyThe two men who allegedly shot and killed rapper Young Dolph last year were off the streets Tuesday, authorities said. Justin Johnson, 23, was arrested in Indiana on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and property theft. He had proclaimed his innocence and promised to turn himself in Monday on his Instagram profile, but did not follow through on the pledge. The same day, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on charges o

  • Romney defends Biden's 2020 victory after Trump attacks GOP's Rounds

    Following an attack by former President Donald Trump, Sen Mitt Romney defended fellow Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota on Monday for accurately stating that the 2020 election was fair and that Trump “did not win.”

  • Homeowners Are Unhappy With Mortgage Companies. Here's Why

    After years of viewing ourselves as a society that cannot function without technology, is it possible that what really matters is having a person to talk to? If so, it would help explain the latest J.D. Power Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study. Despite record-low interest rates and millions of homeowners who were able to refinance their mortgages (saving an average of $300 per month), customers report being less satisfied with their mortgage companies in 2021 than they were in 2020.

  • Week 18 overreactions: Three reasons Jimmy Garoppolo unlikely to return

    The regular season is over and now we move into the postseason phase of 49ers overreactions.

  • Lee Health Plea

    Lee Health Leaders Plead For Public Help

  • Mississippi art shop sees deluge of orders after HGTV show “Hometown”

    A south Mississippi art shop sees deluge of orders after a Walter Anderson print was featured on the HGTV show "Hometown."

  • Jimmy Kimmel Holds Back Tears Remembering Longtime Friend Bob Saget: He 'Was the Sweetest'

    Jimmy Kimmel got emotional during his late-night show monologue on Monday while talking about his friend, beloved actor Bob Saget, who died on Sunday

  • LAPD to examine policies following deadly Burlington store shooting

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore along with the L.A. Board of Police Commissioners vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of the 14-year-old girl shot and killed inside a Burlington store last month.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter, GOP operatives

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack issued three new subpoenas on Tuesday to former Trump White House aides and associates, including a speechwriter who helped craft former President Donald Trump's speech to supporters ahead of the Capitol riot. The panel has subpoenaed GOP operatives Arthur Schwartz and Andrew Surabian, along with Trump White House speechwriter Ross Worthington.

  • China's Omicron-hit Tianjin launches new round of tests

    The Chinese city of Tianjin started a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to block the Omicron variant, as financial analysts warned of the growing economic costs on China of curbs to extinguish clusters of infections. China, which has stuck to what is effectively a "zero-COVID" policy, is scrambling to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday later this month and as Beijing prepares to stage the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4. Japanese automaker Toyota said operations at its joint-venture factory in Tianjin had been halted since Monday due to the impact on its suppliers of mandatory coronavirus testing of Tianjin residents.