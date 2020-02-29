Fact: LSD And Aircraft Carriers Don't Mix (The Navy Found Out the Hard Way)

Key point: The military sometimes has discipline problems.

A sailor assigned to the nuclear reactor department aboard the USS Ronald Reagan admitted to bringing LSD aboard the aircraft carrier, Navy Times reports.

In a copy of a plea deal obtained by Navy Times, Machinist's Mate (Nuclear Power) 3rd Class Philip S. Colegrove said he "wrongfully" brought the powerful hallucinogen aboard the Reagan while docked at various ports across Japan, as though there's a right way to bring acid into the heart of a nuclear-powered warship.

The recent guilty pleas from Colegove and Electrician's Mate (Nuclear Power) 2nd Class Sean M. Gevero bring the total number of Reagan nuclear reactor sailors disciplined in connection to "LSD abuse" aboard the Reagan to four, per Navy Times. A fifth is currently awaiting an Article 32 hearing

Ten other sailors, all from the same department, already faced administrative discipline last year for possessing and distributing LSD in connection to a drug ring aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier

