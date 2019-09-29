FACT: The U.S. Navy's New Frigate Comes Without A Warranty

Key point: Only defects will be fixed by the shipbuilder to a certain dollar value.

When you buy a $20,000 sedan, you expect to get a manufacturer’s warranty that promises to fix all defects without the customer paying a dime.

But not when it’s a billion-dollar frigate. The U.S. Navy’s new FFG(X) frigate will not come with a warranty. Instead, each ship will come with a “guaranty,” in which the shipbuilder pledges to correct defects—though only up to a certain dollar value, and with the government paying for part of the repairs. A new Government Accountability Office report describes this arrangement:

Each frigate will have a guaranty period that commences at ship delivery and is expected to end 18 months after delivery,” according to the GAO. “Navy officials stated the guaranty is intended to formalize a period of responsibility during which the shipbuilder must correct defects, with the cost to the government and the contractor based on the contract terms (cost shareline and price ceiling) associated with the ship. During the guaranty period, the shipbuilder would be required to correct all defects for which it is responsible, with proposals required to include a minimum limitation of liability of $5 million per ship. Once the total cost to correct identified defects reaches $5 million, the government would pay the full cost to correct any additional guaranty period defects.

That’s better than previous Navy shipbuilding projects such as the LPD 25 amphibious dock, in which the guaranty had only a $1 million limit. But that doesn’t necessarily make the FFG(X) guaranty a good deal for the government.

GAO has previously found that past Navy and Coast Guard guaranty contracts do not improve cost or quality. However, the Coast Guard has benefitted when it pays up front for a stricter warranty on ships such as Offshore Patrol Cutter, which is about the same size as the FFG(X). “The Coast Guard pays a set amount for these warranties, and in return, the shipbuilder must fix all applicable defects identified within the agreed-upon time period regardless of cost,” GAO notes.

Read the original article.