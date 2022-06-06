Factbox-Here's everything Apple announced: MacBook Air, CarPlay updates, M2 chip

(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday launched a software update to its iPhones, unveiled a buy now pay later service and introduced a MacBook Air powered with its latest M2 chip.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple's second major annual event, the tech giant showed off a new car dashboard that will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration and data safety.

Here are the major launches made at the event:

IOS16 TO INCLUDE BUY NOW PAY LATER SERVICE

The latest operating system for iPhones will have a refreshed lockscreen that comes with new widgets, greater personalization and a new approach towards notifications.

Apple Pay Later will allow users to pay using Apple Pay where it is accepted and pay for it in four installments over six weeks, without any additional fee.

The new iOS will have feature fresh updates for CarPlay including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with their cars.

FASTER SILICON

Apple revealed the M2 chip, the successor to the company's first in-house chip, named M1.

The latest M2 chip, which comes with 24 gigabytes of unified memory, is 18% better than its predecessor and can playback multiple streams of 4K and 8K video.

Apple also launched a redesigned MacBook air and a MacBook Pro with the new chip.

UPGRADED MACBOOK

The powerful M2 chip will be loaded on a brand new MacBook Air, redesigned around the M2 chip. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, new Air is 11.3 inches thick, fitted with a 13.6 inch liquid Retina display and will have a Magsafe charging system. There is also headphone jack.

The MacBook Air will start at $1,199 and come in gray, gold, silver and blue.

MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. Both laptops will be available next month.

IPAD GETS NEW PRODUCTIVITY FEATURES

IPadOS 16 will include the Free Form productivity app, which will allow users to share ideas on FaceTime video meetings.

The iPad Pro will now be able to show groups of apps on a secondary screen, allowing for greater productivity in a bid to make iPad apps more "desktop-like".

WATCHOS TO HAVE IMPROVED HEALTH AND FITNESS FEATURES

Apple's new WatchOS 9 will bring new watch faces, new metrics for workouts and heart rate zones for exercise.

It also expects to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance for the atrial fibrillation health feature soon.

The software update will also help users build a medication list and remind them to take medicines.

TIGHTER SECURITY FEATURES

Apple also beefed up security features on the new iOS. It launched Safety Check in the settings app that lets users revoke access to personal data like location they had shared with other users.

Users can also logout from iCloud accounts on other devices for added safety from the Safety Check page.

MACOS GETS UPDATES

The new MacOS, dubbed Ventura, will have updates to the Mail app, camera software updates and improved productivity features.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu, Akash Sriram, Yuvraj Malik and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)