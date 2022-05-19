Factbox-Biden in Asia: South Korea, Japan schedule and to-do list

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the White House following an interagency briefing on hurricane preparedness at Joint Base Andrews, in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan from May 20-24, a visit seen as crucial for efforts to bolster regional cooperation and counter China.

Here is the latest on Biden's still-developing schedule, from official and company sources.

SOUTH KOREA: Friday, May 20 – Sunday May, 22

* Biden departs Washington on Thursday afternoon.

* Shortly after arriving in South Korea on Friday, Biden is expected to tour a Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said.

* Hyundai Motor Co has been working on plans to build a new electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in the United States, and an announcement could coincide with Biden's visit.

* Biden will hold a bilateral meeting and press briefing with Yoon.

* The White House said on Wednesday that Biden will not go to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone separating the South from North Korea.

* National security adviser Jake Sullivan told a press briefing on Wednesday that Biden "will see American and Korean troops standing shoulder to shoulder in defense of our collective security," though the White House has not released details on where that will occur.

JAPAN: Sunday, May 22 - Monday, May 23

* Biden will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as Japanese Emperor Naruhito. A bilateral press briefing is also expected.

* Biden will deliver remarks on Monday in Tokyo about the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will seek to set standards on issues such as labor, the environment, and supply chains.

* He will be joined in-person by Kishida for the announcement, and virtually by a number of other Indo-Pacific countries, according to the White House.

Analysts and diplomats suggest at least six countries are likely to sign to the agreement, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore.

QUAD SUMMIT: Tuesday, May 24

* Biden is expected to join Japanese host Kishida, India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, and the winner of Australia's national election held on Saturday for the second in-person Quad summit.

* Biden is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Indian and Australian leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom in Washington, and Jack Kim in Seoul; Editing by Heather Timmons and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden has an eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan

    President Joe Biden departs on a six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aiming to build rapport with the two nations’ leaders while also sending an unmistakable message to China: Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific. Biden departs Thursday and is set to meet newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

  • Biden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China

    Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say - don't try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday, after spending several months organizing allies to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation."

  • 2022 NHL playoffs schedule, results: Tracking road to Stanley Cup Final

    The schedule and results from the 2021-22 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, including the Finals.

  • ‘An entire generation saw little if any improvements in their lives’: How racist policies and segregation marginalized Black communities in Buffalo

    In the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting massacre that killed 10 Black people, the city’s stark redlining of neighborhoods is being scrutinized.

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At the request of Cisco, today's conference is being recorded. Now I would like to introduce Marilyn Mora, head of investor relations. Welcome everyone to Cisco's third quarter fiscal 2022 quarterly earnings conference call.

  • Graduation-goers and gardeners, heads up: Snow and freezing temperatures in Fort Collins forecast

    The brunt of the storm forecast for Colorado takes place Friday and lingers into Saturday morning.

  • Battle for Mariupol draws toward close after surrender

    The battle that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close as Russia said nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who held out inside a pulverized steel plant had surrendered. Meanwhile, the first captured Russian soldier to be put on trial by Ukraine on war-crimes charges pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a civilian and could get life in prison. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop with Ukraine.

  • Man evacuated in High Park Fire says 'Thank you' to fire responders

    Adam Purtscher has lived in his home in Cripple Creek for about one month before the High Park Fire forced he and his dogs to evacuate for almost an entire week. The evacuation zones were lifted on Wednesday at 10:00 am. The fire is 87% contained.

  • Jill Biden heads to Latin America before hemispheric summit

    Jill Biden will visit Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama this week to help lay the groundwork as the United States finalizes arrangements for a hemisphere-wide summit being held in Los Angeles in June, the White House announced Tuesday. Biden also made an unannounced trip into western Ukraine for a surprise meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska. Biden's trip through Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama is meant to serve as a warmup of sorts for a gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean being held June 6-10 in Los Angeles.

  • Exclusive-India weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake - sources

    India is considering selling up to a quarter of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm, two officials said, as the government's divestment programme moves slower than expected. New Delhi is considering inviting bids for a 20%-25% stake in BPCL, instead of an outright sale of its entire 52.98% holding, the two government officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters. Initially, the government had aimed to raise $8-$10 billion from selling its full stake in BPCL.

  • India to press ahead with strict cybersecurity rules despite industry concerns

    India will not change upcoming cybersecurity rules that force social media, technology companies and cloud service providers to report data breaches swiftly, despite growing industry concerns, the government said on Wednesday. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team issued a directive in April asking tech companies to report data breaches within six hours of "noticing such incidents" and to maintain IT and communications logs for six months. They also mandated cloud service providers such as Amazon and virtual private network (VPN) companies to retain names of their customers and IP addresses for at least five years, even after they stop using the company's services.

  • Sanctions Slow Burn Gives Putin More Time to Be Defiant, for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly three months after Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine, Russia faces more sanctions than any other country. But thanks to surging prices for its exports of oil and gas, the Kremlin has been able to steady the ruble and limit the impact on consumers and the war effort.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin

  • US: N. Korea may conduct missile test as Biden visits Asia

    U.S. intelligence shows that it's a “genuine possibility” that North Korea will conduct another ballistic missile test or nuclear test around President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan that begins later this week, according to the White House. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said that the U.S. is preparing for North Korea to conduct a “long range missile test, or a nuclear test or frankly both” in the days leading up to, during, or after Biden’s trip to the region.

  • Disney's New Guardians of the Galaxy Rollercoaster Is Sure To Awaken Your Inner Child

    And just like that, nothing is the same at Disney Parks now that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster has entered your Disney World group chat.

  • A manual for grief: How to handle loss at work

    That is the message of Rebecca Soffer, co-founder (with Gabrielle Birkner) of the Modern Loss community (modernloss.com) and author of the new book “The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience." “The whole point of the book is to help you stay connected to the person you’ve lost, to yourself, and to the world around you,” says Soffer, who helped start the Modern Loss community after losing both parents. While there is no national policy regarding bereavement leave, corporations do seem to be getting better at understanding the subject of grief, mainly because they have no choice after the last couple of years.

  • Do-nothing Arizona Senate finally does something ... that does nothing

    The Arizona Senate votes to outlaw a school vaccine requirement that doesn’t exist and to ban same-day voter registration that is already illegal.

  • Stellantis sees India as profitable auto market amid challenges in China, Russia

    Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares expects India to be a profitable market and a bigger growth opportunity than the carmaker previously expected as it faces challenges in countries such as China and Russia. India, where Stellantis sells its Jeep and Citroen brands, makes up a fraction of the carmaker's global sales but Tavares said he expects revenues in the South Asian nation to more than double by 2030 and operating profit margins to be in double-digits within the next couple of years. Western carmakers for years have struggled to make money in India, a market dominated by Asia's Suzuki Motor and Hyundai Motor with their small, low-cost cars.

  • Leaky Gucci and Adidas 'sun umbrella' sparks China outcry

    Chinese social media users say they are shocked the 11,100 yuan ($1,642; £1,329) item will not stop rain.

  • Shooting kills one, injures another after Riverdale High graduation at MTSU's Murphy Center

    Middle Tennessee State University is warning students to avoid Murphy Center after a shooting was reported there.

  • Dove Cameron Shares Emotional Post About 'Identity': 'I'm Struggling More Than Half of the Time'

    "I've been covering mirrors lately. I've been feeling wrong in clothing that used to make me feel beautiful lately," the Disney Channel actress wrote in a candid post shared on Instagram Wednesday